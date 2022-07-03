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Michael Stack's avatar
Michael Stack
Jul 3, 2022

Hmm, the differences between literary and dramatic storytelling might explain why I loved The Wire and The Sopranos so much, but had trouble enjoying Breaking Bad. This also suggests that I might not enjoy The Shield. However, this is like the 3rd recommendation I've seen so it is time to go and check it out.

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It’s Just Me Dad's avatar
It’s Just Me Dad
Mar 6, 2025

“I listened to a screenwriting podcast that distinguished between two storytelling techniques: The literary and the dramatic.

Literary techniques involve meaning and subtext and symbolism. Viewers detect these elements, but the characters in the stories don’t.

In contrast, drama is about actions and consequences. Cause and effect. Events happen, not to make a point to us, but from what the characters do. With good dramas, you understand why characters do what they do, and can follow the chain of events that unfold from their actions.

Literary techniques underscore the distance between viewers and characters. Dramatic techniques attempt to close them.”

Incredible review of the Shield 🍿 sounds great!

I enjoyed BB and Sopranos. Never saw the Wire.

Enjoyed learning about the literary vs the dramatic.

Have you watched and written a review of Oz (HBO MAX)?

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