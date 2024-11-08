You can now watch my recent remarks at the Harvard University CORE Summit, about my bestselling book "Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class:

The Psychology of Social Status:

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.

Here's my latest piece for City Journal, where I am now a contributing editor, reflecting on the recent presidential election results:

Twilight of the Elites?

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Gender difference in emotional outcomes following casual sex: Women reported more loneliness, unhappiness, rejection, and regret. Conversely, men reported greater satisfaction, happiness, self-confidence, contentment, and mood improvement. (source).

2. In the Soviet Union, university-educated people were 2 to 3 times more likely than secondary school graduates to support the Communist Party. White-collar workers were far more supportive of communism relative to farm laborers and semi-skilled workers. Revolutionaries are usually privileged. (source).

3. Only 9 percent of Chinese citizens said they'd trust a person of a different nationality. In contrast, 52 percent of Germans said they'd trust such a person, and the number increased to over 65 percent in the United States and Australia. (source: The WEIRDEST People in the World by Joseph Henrich).