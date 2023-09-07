I recently spoke with Peter Boghossian on his show:

From the archives:

Exploring the personality traits and academic priorities of college professors:

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Study of 475 mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters found that lower voice pitch was associated with greater fighting ability. The researchers conclude that “Men’s voices appear to provide information about differences in men’s threat potential.” (source).

2. In Germany, Protestants work 3-4 more hours per week than Catholics (controlling for age, sex, education, marital status, and number of children). Both groups earn the same wage on average, but Protestants make more money because they work more hours. (source).

3. From 2007 to 2016, total hours per day spent sitting increased among adults aged 20 to 64 from 5.5 hours per day to 6.5 hours per day. Among adolescents, it increased from 7 hours per day to 8.2 hours per day. (source).