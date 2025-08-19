Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Esme Fae
1d

Regarding the end of student draft determent triggering the antiwar movement - I recently read "Days of Rage" about the domestic terrorism of the late '60s/early '70s, and one of the things I found interesting was that the radical organizations like the Weather Underground really weren't closely affiliated with the flower child/hippie movement. The radicals thought the hippies were too apolitical; and while they were willing to use them as allies in the antiwar movement, they found the whole peace and love thing insufficiently revolutionary - not to mention not nearly violent enough.

The radicals were antiwar because they were pro-communist; while the hippies were anti-war because they didn't want to be drafted.

The Weather Underground also was a good example of luxury beliefs and the strange fascination that elites have with communism. Most of their leaders came from upper-middle-class, well-educated, well-connected families (which is why the majority of them got off with slaps on the wrists and then went on to cushy careers in academia).

Their ideology involved overthrowing the U.S. government, fighting imperialism, destroying bourgeois individualism, smashing monogamy, dismantling white supremacy, etc.. Awfully similar to the woke agenda of the 2020s. It is *interesting* that Weather Underground leader Bill Ayers went on to become a professor in the College of Education at the University of Illinois - Chicago, and became the VP of Cufrriculum Studies at the American Educational Research Association.

Interestingly, when the Weather Underground attempted to recruit members from vocational/technical students, the working-class students were not very receptive, and in fact chased them out and tried to beat them up on a few occasions. It seemed that actual proletariats were not nearly as interested in communism as the well-off college kids were.

