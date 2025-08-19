You can now catch my conversation with Liz Wolfe and Zach Weissmueller on the Just Asking Questions podcast.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

NYC Event:

You are invited to attend my live event with author and professional boxer Ed Latimore in New York City. September 18 at 6pm. Details and registration here.

From the archives:

The Only Reading App I Use:

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Exclusive Offer for My Readers

Use this link → https://readwise.io/robkhenderson/ to try Readwise free for 60 days (double the length of the standard free trial).

I suspect, like me, you’ll wonder how you ever read without it.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. The largest predictor of “flow states” is the Big Five trait of conscientiousness. Flow seems to emerge out of hard work and discipline, and could be thought of as an internal reward for intense effort and focus on a single activity. (source).

2. In 1965, the Johnson administration ended automatic draft deferments for college students, required them to take the Selective Service test, and made colleges rank students; only those above a cutoff were exempt. The rest entered a draft pool. These changes ignited the nationwide student protest movement. College students turned “radical” precisely when deferments could no longer shield them from the Vietnam war. (source: We Have Never Been Woke by Musa al-Gharbi).

3. Mental health interventions in schools don’t work at all: no improvement in mental health symptoms for students, either immediately after the course of lessons or later down the line. In fact, some studies have found that universal mental-health lessons actually make things worse. (source).

