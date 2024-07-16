Book event in Los Angeles
July 20 at 8pm, I’ll be in conversation with Meghan Daum
Details and RSVP here.
Book event in Austin
July 25 at 11:30am-1pm. Register here.
Book event in Michigan
August 1 at 7pm. Details here.
Reclaiming the Urban Virtue of Judging by Hannah Elka Meyers
Will humans go extinct? For all the existential threats, we’ll likely be here for a very long time by Nicholas R. Longrich
Why America’s Zoomers Are Turning MAGA by
How Metal-Detecting is Like Recalling Memories by
Why Being A Debut Author Isn't Exactly A Dream Come True by Courtney Maum
Three interesting findings
1. The conscientiousness of a romantic partner predicted future job satisfaction, income, and likelihood of promotion. Conscientious partners perform more household tasks, exhibit more pragmatic behaviors that their spouses are likely to emulate, and promote a more satisfying home life, enabling their spouses to focus more on work. (source).
2. Women with the most financial resources and education report the most stress and unhappiness with motherhood. Women who describe the most dissatisfaction are the most likely to work in jobs that offer maternity leave and remote-work flexibility. (sources here and here).
3. After the fall of the Soviet Union, McDonald's opened restaurants in Russia. One of the first challenges was teaching Russian workers to smile. They came to understand that people smiling without a joke might be crazy or they might just be American. (source: A Theory of Everyone by Michael Muthukrishna).
regarding findings (1) and (2), I suspect selection is at work.
(1) If Joe selects a conscientious spouse, that is probably a strong indicator that Joe is conscientious himself. Probably even a more reliable indicator than any survey instrument that you could use on Joe.
(2) Women who select into jobs with more maternity leave and remote work are likely to be more worried about juggling the roles of mother and worker.