Where I’m visiting from

Three interesting findings

1. The conscientiousness of a romantic partner predicted future job satisfaction, income, and likelihood of promotion. Conscientious partners perform more household tasks, exhibit more pragmatic behaviors that their spouses are likely to emulate, and promote a more satisfying home life, enabling their spouses to focus more on work. (source).

2. Women with the most financial resources and education report the most stress and unhappiness with motherhood. Women who describe the most dissatisfaction are the most likely to work in jobs that offer maternity leave and remote-work flexibility. (sources here and here).

3. After the fall of the Soviet Union, McDonald's opened restaurants in Russia. One of the first challenges was teaching Russian workers to smile. They came to understand that people smiling without a joke might be crazy or they might just be American. (source: A Theory of Everyone by Michael Muthukrishna).

