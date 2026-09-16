Shaming can change who people see as desirable.

Men’s opinions can sometimes influence women’s judgments of other men. If men, especially high-status men, outwardly hold a particular man in low regard, women will often begin to see him as less attractive.

The question is whether women have the same power. Can women make another woman less attractive in men’s eyes by attacking her reputation or her character?

To understand the reaction to the latest Sydney Sweeney controversy, you have to understand something critical: