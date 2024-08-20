You can now watch or listen to my conversation with David Perell on the “How I Write Podcast,” which has become one of my favorite podcasts.

I compressed everything I learned about memoir writing throughout the past five years in this 90 minute discussion.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Share

Give a gift subscription

We covered a lot of ground:

storytelling

emotional resonance and reversals

pacing

dialogue

connecting with readers

writing from your scars versus writing from your wounds

the voice of innocence versus the voice of experience in creative nonfiction

how to end a memoir

much more

New York City Event

You are invited to attend my Lectures on Tap event in NYC on September 6 at 6:30pm. I’ll deliver a lecture about the psychology of dominance, prestige, and power. If you’ve ever wanted to knock back a cocktail and watch me speak about evolutionary psychology, this is your chance. Tickets and info here.

From the archives

Swiping and Dating Preferences: Gender divides in sex and relationships

Links and recommendations

Three interesting findings