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SLGeorge's avatar
SLGeorge
6h

Excellent article!

Many historians believe one of the greatest generals, if not the greatest general of the Civil War, is actually a pretty much unknown general, General George Henry Thomas, who was in charge of the Army of the Cumberland (basically soldiers from the Midwest). The single most reason, historians believe he was a great general is because of his calm, stoicism in battle.

One of the best examples of this calmness, this stoicism is the battle of Chickamauga. The northern line completely broke at one point, and all of the soldiers from different northern regiments were retreating in absolute panic. It was utter mayhem with southern General Longstreet's men pouring into the broken line.

Gen. Thomas calmly rode his horse along the men who were retreating in a panic and calmly commanded them to turn around and go back and defend the broken line, which they did and this is what stopped the battle of Chickamauga from being a total defeat. It's specifically stopped the entire army of the Cumberland from being surrounded and defeated. Moreover, it kept the Southerners from getting into Chattanooga, which, among other reasons, was a critical train line.

Afterwards, many soldiers stated it was Gen. Thomas calmness that snapped them out of it and made them determined to hold the line. One of the soldiers stated that Gen. Thomas was, "standing there like a rock, and we all stood around him." And from this Gen. Thomas was attributed the title of, "the Rock of Chickamauga".

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Laura Creighton's avatar
Laura Creighton
3h

Are these studies of male vs male conflict? Because I know several women who are quick to cry ... they can cry on demand ... whenever they are losing the argument. The person they are having the disagreement with often backs down. Or a third person takes up their position. They can get a consensus that 'nothing is worth making me feel that bad' in their social group. So they are bullies. The defence for this is to mock them for their antics. Play the "air violin". Refuse to accept their tears as a genuine expression of distress...this is just another round of deceit. It's wearying to call them out, but not as bad as being bullied.

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