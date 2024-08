Reminder: You are invited to attend my upcoming lecture in NYC about the psychology of power, dominance, and prestige on Friday, September 6, at 6:30pm. Tickets and info here.

Below is a transcript, lightly edited, with some highlights from my appearance on The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast. We spoke about Troubled, dating advice, how to spot a psychopath, the logic of marriage and monogamy, and much more. Enjoy: