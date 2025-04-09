You can now watch my recent remarks at Princeton University:

Troubled is now available in paperback:

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

Three interesting findings:

1. Extraverted people build rapport with others by unconsciously mimicking their behavior—moving their bodies in ways that channel or mirror the emotional states of those around them. It’s a skill they can turn on or off, depending on what they’re trying to accomplish. (source: The Person: A New Introduction to Personality Psychology).

2. At every level of education—from kindergarten through PhD—girls are leaving boys in the dust. While gender disparities are relatively small at the upper end, among the wealthiest families, they become significantly larger as we move down the socioeconomic ladder. In other words, boys and girls in rich families don’t differ much in terms of educational attainment. But in poor families, boys lag far behind girls. (source: The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt). I noticed this myself where I grew up. Of my five closest guy friends, none of us went to college right after high school. But among the girls in our friend group, about half went off to college.

3. In Vonnegut's short story “Harrison Bergeron,” the handicapper general forces everyone with a high IQ to wear an earpiece that loudly buzzes every 20 seconds to interrupt sustained thinking. This is designed to bring them down to the intelligence of the average citizen.