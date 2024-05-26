Here is my appearance on GB News, where I spoke with Camilla Tominey:
Book event in Leeds
You are invited to the Leeds Literary Festival, where I’ll be speaking about Troubled. June 19 at 6pm. I’ll speak for about 45 minutes, followed by audience q&a. You can get your book signed by me if you want. RSVP and details here.
From the archives
Intimacy Constraints: The social dimension of sex
Links and recommendations
Is Human Worth Normally Distributed? by Joel Carini
One key point in this article (that it is more morally praiseworthy to do something that is difficult than easy) reminds me the distinction between Aristotle and Kant. To oversimplify, Aristotle believed that you deserve more credit if you effortlessly do the right thing. In contrast, Kant believed you deserve more credit if you are tempted to behave badly but then exert willpower in an effort to do the right thing. Interestingly, some studies out of Yale found that children seem to have Aristotelian views of morality (people who naturally and effortlessly do the right thing deserve more credit) while adults are more Kantian (exerting self-control to battle the temptation to behave unethically is more praiseworthy). Speaking of, one of the study authors wrote a great summary of these findings (next link)
Is it better to beat temptation or never feel tempted at all? by Christina Starmans
Faustian modernity by Sebastian Milbank
The Least Interesting Generation by Brett & Kate McKay
Summer, Glorious Summer! by B.D. McClay
Being single is really making you unhappy by Pravin Rudra
Three new reviews of my book
Sometimes Goosebumps Saves a Life: Rob Henderson’s amazing story by Kathryn Jean Lopez
Not Everyone Should Foster or Adopt a Child by Tiffany Chu
A Truly Diverse Voice for the Air Force Academy by Patrick Bobko
I have no idea if a former enlisted member has ever been a guest speaker at the distinguished Air Force Academy. For those who don’t know, the Air Force Academy trains and educates future officers, conferring a bachelor’s degree upon completion. The military/civilian divide has grown so large that most people don’t know the difference between enlisted members and officers. Very simply, enlisted members typically join the military without a college degree. They perform hands-on jobs that keep the military running, such as maintaining equipment, operating machinery, supervising personnel, and handling day-to-day tasks. In contrast, officers usually enter with a degree, and are responsible for leadership, strategic planning, and long term decision-making. They either graduate from a typical college and then go on to their own version of basic training or they go through a service academy like West Point or the Air Force Academy for four years, and become officers upon graduation. Enlisted members and officer have separate hierarchies. If you get promoted to a high enlisted rank after 15 or 20 years of service, you’d be something like the equivalent of a senior manager. But you’d still be outranked by a newly minted officer, who is the equivalent of a junior executive. For fans of the TV series The Office, Michael Scott and rest of the employees at the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch are enlisted, whereas David Wallace, Jan, and Ryan (for a time) are officers. The distinction is interesting because of the very explicit college vs. non-college divide. As an aside, a few months after I arrived at my first duty station, my superiors noticed my test scores and enthusiasm. They asked me whether I’d be interested in applying for a special enlisted-to-officer program to attend the Air Force Academy. I declined for a variety of reasons; primarily because I didn’t want it to interfere with the fun I was having off-duty with my friends, and because I didn’t feel worthy of it.
A reminder to please leave your reviews for Troubled on Amazon and Goodreads
Post your photos of Troubled on Twitter/X or Instagram and tag me @robkhenderson along with my publisher @gallerybooks and we can retweet/repost
Three interesting findings
1. Women are far more likely than men to support political correctness as measured by the Critical Social Justice Attitude Scale, which asks people how much they agree with statements such as “University reading lists should include fewer white or European authors” and “Microaggressions should be challenged often and actively.” Three out of 5 women view such statements positively, compared with only 1 out of 7 men. (source).
2. Between 2017 and 2023, the number of adults aged 18-29 in the U.S. with depression roughly doubled from 13% to 25%. (source).
3. Prior to the emergence of modern medicine, the average mortality rate was roughly 25% for infants and 40–50% for children across human evolution. That is, nearly half of our would-be ancestors did not survive to reproductive age. (source).
Reading list
I’ve spent several months compiling a list of the most interesting and impactful books I’ve ever read.
The list contains my mini-reviews summarizing each book and explaining its importance.
If you are interested in getting it, just follow these two steps:
1. Order a copy of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class in whatever format you want (print, ebook, or audiobook)
2. Send a screenshot or photo of your receipt or proof of purchase to the email address troubledmemoir@gmail.com and use the subject line SECRET READING LIST
Already purchased a copy? Just send a screenshot of your receipt to troubledmemoir@gmail.com with the subject line SECRET READING LIST and you’ll get the secret reading list right away.
That's it!
And if you don’t receive it within 24 hours, please check your spam/junk.
To receive new posts, access more than 100 premium archived posts, and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I delivered papers and mowed laws when I was a young teenager. Then I did door-to-door sales. Worked in factories, farms, ranches, and in the food service industry. Learned to play the guitar and played in a cover band. Worked in construction building homes, and then as a plumbing apprentice and next a cabinet maker apprentice. I worked in a steel galvanizing plant as a union member. I did all of this before I was 20 years old. Then I discovered computers and began to work my way up in knowledge and career in the IT field. Today I am a CEO of two fledgling companies.
I hired my 20 year old nephew to work for me in one of these companies, a manufacturing business. I had to teach him how to use a cordless drill. He had never used one. My brother, although with a great work-ethic, just three years younger, had a much less diverse work life. You see, my mother remarried to a man that would become his father and my new enemy. Prior this I was the man of the house... the oldest male after she divorced my father who's mental health declined in his late 20s. Money was always missing in that first family because my dad could not hold down a job. He never graduated from college after being expelled for fighting. My mother only had her high school diploma and with three sons, she was only able to help us get by.
My brother went on to a great undergraduate college and then his MBA... paid for by his father. I left at 17 and struck out on my own. I too acquired my college degrees, but with community college and then paid my own way while working full time.
I have three points covering this point about younger generations having less interesting career-lives.
One - I think there is a personality type difference. I am someone that is always interested in taking risks to get something done... to move forward and progress. My brother is more risk-averse.
Two - It is clear that more family resources combined with family that will use those resources to fund the life of a child to adult age causes more risk-aversion and an expectation that life should be easier.
Three - Changes to our economy and massive immigration have caused a reduction in the supply of work and career paths that would provide more people with interesting life experience. Those factories, farms and ranches where I previously worked no longer exist, or they are covered with immigrant labor that pays at a level not sustainable unless whole large families share the rent.
This topic shapes much of my political views. I believe we are blowing it with #3 and #2. We are creating a population of people without the skills and drive that previously existed and made this country the most successful on God's green earth.
It is that saying manifest... Hard times create strong men that create good times that create weak men that create hard times. We are living in an age of weak men. This will not end well for us.
An interesting and important interview.