Here is my appearance on GB News, where I spoke with Camilla Tominey:

Share

Give a gift subscription

Book event in Leeds

You are invited to the Leeds Literary Festival, where I’ll be speaking about Troubled. June 19 at 6pm. I’ll speak for about 45 minutes, followed by audience q&a. You can get your book signed by me if you want. RSVP and details here.

From the archives

Intimacy Constraints: The social dimension of sex

Links and recommendations

Three new reviews of my book

Sometimes Goosebumps Saves a Life: Rob Henderson’s amazing story by Kathryn Jean Lopez

Not Everyone Should Foster or Adopt a Child by Tiffany Chu

A Truly Diverse Voice for the Air Force Academy by Patrick Bobko I have no idea if a former enlisted member has ever been a guest speaker at the distinguished Air Force Academy. For those who don’t know, the Air Force Academy trains and educates future officers, conferring a bachelor’s degree upon completion. The military/civilian divide has grown so large that most people don’t know the difference between enlisted members and officers. Very simply, enlisted members typically join the military without a college degree. They perform hands-on jobs that keep the military running, such as maintaining equipment, operating machinery, supervising personnel, and handling day-to-day tasks. In contrast, officers usually enter with a degree, and are responsible for leadership, strategic planning, and long term decision-making. They either graduate from a typical college and then go on to their own version of basic training or they go through a service academy like West Point or the Air Force Academy for four years, and become officers upon graduation. Enlisted members and officer have separate hierarchies. If you get promoted to a high enlisted rank after 15 or 20 years of service, you’d be something like the equivalent of a senior manager. But you’d still be outranked by a newly minted officer, who is the equivalent of a junior executive. For fans of the TV series The Office, Michael Scott and rest of the employees at the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch are enlisted, whereas David Wallace, Jan, and Ryan (for a time) are officers. The distinction is interesting because of the very explicit college vs. non-college divide. As an aside, a few months after I arrived at my first duty station, my superiors noticed my test scores and enthusiasm. They asked me whether I’d be interested in applying for a special enlisted-to-officer program to attend the Air Force Academy. I declined for a variety of reasons; primarily because I didn’t want it to interfere with the fun I was having off-duty with my friends, and because I didn’t feel worthy of it.

A reminder to please leave your reviews for Troubled on Amazon and Goodreads

Post your photos of Troubled on Twitter/X or Instagram and tag me @robkhenderson along with my publisher @gallerybooks and we can retweet/repost

Three interesting findings

1. Women are far more likely than men to support political correctness as measured by the Critical Social Justice Attitude Scale, which asks people how much they agree with statements such as “University reading lists should include fewer white or European authors” and “Microaggressions should be challenged often and actively.” Three out of 5 women view such statements positively, compared with only 1 out of 7 men. (source).

2. Between 2017 and 2023, the number of adults aged 18-29 in the U.S. with depression roughly doubled from 13% to 25%. (source).

3. Prior to the emergence of modern medicine, the average mortality rate was roughly 25% for infants and 40–50% for children across human evolution. That is, nearly half of our would-be ancestors did not survive to reproductive age. (source).

Reading list

I’ve spent several months compiling a list of the most interesting and impactful books I’ve ever read.

The list contains my mini-reviews summarizing each book and explaining its importance.

If you are interested in getting it, just follow these two steps:

1. Order a copy of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class in whatever format you want (print, ebook, or audiobook)

2. Send a screenshot or photo of your receipt or proof of purchase to the email address troubledmemoir@gmail.com and use the subject line SECRET READING LIST

Already purchased a copy? Just send a screenshot of your receipt to troubledmemoir@gmail.com with the subject line SECRET READING LIST and you’ll get the secret reading list right away.

That's it!

And if you don’t receive it within 24 hours, please check your spam/junk.