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Michael Kupperburg's avatar
Michael Kupperburg
43m

Was unaware of Lew Kuan Yew's wife's help in his rise. As an aside, one high ranking general in the U.S. military was quoted as saying, "One of the best things that happened for us, is that Lee Kuan Yew would up in Singapore and not Beijing.".

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LPM's avatar
LPM
8h

Aella’s essay was like red meat 🥩 this week.

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