Is Having A Boyfriend Cringe Now?
Modern Wisdom
Here my latest appearance on Modern Wisdom with my friend Chris Williamson.
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
You can watch the full episode here. Enjoy.
Yup 💯! The hate article on Taylor Swift for finding her true love, trying to say that her album wasn’t as good after she met Travis. What?? Ophelia is a brilliant song! And get this: it was written by Kat Rosenfeld, who I normally really enjoy. 🤷♀️ go figure. This shit is so complex.
Rob—question for you (or anyone else in the comments): what does one say to the argument that these ultimate causes, such as mate suppression, are basically unfalsifiable, “just-so” stories (and therefore all that really matters is the proximal cause one can identify in oneself)?
I guess one could cite a combination of behavior in primates, as well as counterfactuals (like your point about the abundance of “red flag” articles and the dearth of “green flags”). I just can see a sharp interlocutor raising an eyebrow and saying “this sounds like you are attributing motives to me that you have no real evidence for except for a story that casts me in a rather unflattering light.” And I’d frankly not really know what to say back, except that this seems like a plausible cause this particular constellation of behaviors and cultural phenomena.