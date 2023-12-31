Share

Love—the most valuable thing on earth—is inextricably tied with grief.

Grief is a natural human response to the loss of a loved one.

Earlier this year, I was listening to an episode of The Adam and Dr. Drew Show. On the podcast, the two hosts spoke about their respective reactions when they each learned that their mothers had died. Adam Carolla (a comedian), made a joke to Dr. Drew Pinsky (a physician). Carolla said something like, “Well, at least one good thing came out of our moms treating us horribly—their deaths didn’t affect us all that much emotionally.” Like all jokes of its kind, it’s funny because listeners intuitively understand that there’s an element of truth mixed with exaggeration in the statement.

About two weeks ago, I was at a hotel in London with my girlfriend. We had just had dinner with a well-known journalist friend at one of our favorite restaurants. We discussed plans for the following day; shopping, lunch plans, attending the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play, visiting one of her friends, and so on. We discussed upcoming plans for my birthday (Dec 18) and visiting my family in California for Christmas.

Suddenly, she received a text from a family member indicating that her aunt (who raised her from when she was one month old until age seven, and whom she regards as her mother) had unexpectedly died.

We cancelled everything.

Birthday plans and Christmas plans. And bought last-minute plane tickets to see her family in Malaysia. She urged me to make plans to leave Malaysia on Dec 23 to see my family. I declined, saying it was more important to be with her. She asked if I would be okay not seeing my family for Christmas. I said it is no big deal. I went the first 7 years of my life not really celebrating Christmas in any real sense and then the first 6 years of my adult life never visiting home for the holidays (that is a source of regret for me; I tell this story in detail in my book). My girlfriend lived with her aunt for the first seven years of her life. And then moved in with her birth parents at age 7. This is not an uncommon arrangement in some Asian countries, where family members care for children for a few years.

She and I can connect on this because both of us moved in with an unfamiliar family at a young age (I was adopted and she returned to her birth parents) but the depth of feeling is not as pronounced as it would have been had we lived with the same family from birth. Her aunt took care of several other children in her life, and I met them (they’re all adults now) at the funeral.

During the funerary rituals, I realized that while I will do all I can to take care of my adoptive mother, it is more of a feeling of intellectual duty to her than a deep emotional connection. I will ensure she’s cared for because it’s the right thing to do. That’s about as far as it goes, though. I strongly doubt I will cry at her funeral. There’s a difference between intellectual duty and emotional attachment.

Researchers have posited what are known as “sensitive” or “critical” periods in early childhood. These developmental windows occur in the first five to seven years of life. At this stage, humans are especially sensitive to environmental inputs.

This period is timed by evolution to coincide with the age of direct biological dependence on parents (particularly mothers). Children (largely unconsciously) adapt their survival strategies based on the care they receive from their mothers. The treatment they receive serves as a cue for environmental conditions. During this time, children develop an understanding of how predictable their environments are, to what extent they can trust others, and how much they can rely on the enduringness of close relationships. Kids who learn that their environments are unstable and that their relationships with adults are unreliable become more likely to act out and do things that harm themselves or others. Marital discord, missing parents, frequent relocations, and unreliable caregiving create an “insecure or mistrustful internal working model” of the self, others, and relationships. In these circumstances, kids often have difficulty believing anyone truly cares about them. Sadly, this internal model often freezes in childhood, and these buried psychological relics require a lot of work in adulthood to undo.

When kids receive adequate care during this developmental window, their loyalty to their parent or caregiver is cemented (relative to receiving inadequate care). It fosters a secure bond that forms the foundation for emotional and social development.

I am unusual in that I didn’t really have this type of bond with anyone. For the first 3 years of my life, I yearned for it with my birth mother. But that was more a desperate longing in chaotic circumstances rather than anything resembling a secure attachment. I don’t have the background of a typical writer or psychologist or PhD. One of my friends recently joked that I have the background of a serial killer or prison inmate, which I thought was funny. It kind of makes sense if you think the environment is all that matters for how people turn out. But I accept the findings of behavioral genetics, broadly speaking. Nevertheless, while I acknowledge that my personality and aptitudes were largely unchanged by the severely dysfunctional experiences of my childhood, I also know that how we are treated, especially during the critical period of childhood, has a nontrivial effect on our future interactions with people and how we view relationships.

My girlfriend’s family is ethnically Chinese, and their funerary rituals have elements of Taoism, Confucianism, and Buddhism.

The rituals took 5 days to complete. This is a stark contrast to western funerals, where we might set a day or an afternoon aside for a funeral.

Taoist burial site in Malaysia

In traditional Chinese funerals, the body of the deceased person is kept in their home in a refrigerated casket while family members and loved ones visit and pay their respects. During this time, family members take turns to watch over the body throughout the night.

Over the course of 5 days, people gather together to eat, pray, partake in rites, and pay their respects.

On the final day, the deceased is buried or cremated.

By the way, these funerals can vary in length, with some being shorter (e.g., for a child) and others lasting for up to 7 days. My girlfriend’s father informed me that if a deceased person is rich or famous, they get 7 days. If a person lives to be 100 or older, they also get 7 days.

In the months after a loved one's death, people, especially in western countries, sometimes report seeing their deceased loved ones in public settings or mistaking people for their deceased loved one. Some evolutionary psychologists suggest that the reason is that, when separated from a loved one, it is advantageous to be hyper-vigilant and monitor the environment for signs of the missing person. This is sometimes referred to as the “reunion theory,” which proposes that grief evolved in response not to death but to the prolonged separation or estrangement of a loved one.

This is consistent with the finding that people tend yearn for a reunion with the loved one for about 6 months, and then grow to accept the loss between 7-12 months.

In the ancestral environment, temporary separations were more common than permanent ones, and so humans evolved to monitor for signs of a missing person. To oversimplify, human brains perceive the death of a loved one as if they had simply gone away for a while. This adaptationist account proposes that grief is an expression of an evolved separation response. From an error management perspective, it’s better to misguidedly long for the return of a deceased loved one than to incorrectly assume that an absent loved one is dead when they are actually alive.

People grieve, and (generally unconsciously) hope that the deceased will return. And so humans pioneered elaborate and intricate ceremonies to provide strong cues to ourselves and our communities that the person is well and truly gone forever.

Supporting this line of evolutionary functionalist reasoning, research suggests that prolonged participation in funerary rituals and exposure to a corpse accelerates the grieving process because people receive prolonged cues that their loved one has truly passed. This is why most cultures have developed rituals around interacting with the body and remains of a loved one. Corpses can potentially pose legitimate threats of infection and disease. But the tradeoff of risking potential contamination is worth receiving confirmation of a person’s death.

Even in modern western societies, it is very important to recover a body if the person is believed to be deceased. People want to know for certain that the individual is dead, even though seeing the corpse often evokes intense distress.

Rituals surrounding death do seem to help bereaving family members. Or at least reduce suffering. A classic study found that the absence of a funeral ceremony predicted prolonged grief (as measured by disrupted work, upsetting dreams, and increased likelihood of reporting illness).

In modern western culture, we don't actually see our deceased loved ones. Death has become medicalized and professionalized. In contrast, in many traditional cultures, people see the body up close, as in Chinese funerary rituals where the body is kept in the home for several days and visitors can see it.

This paper suggests that in western cultures, because we don't receive strong cues that our loved one is in fact dead, we unconsciously monitor for any indication that the deceased person is still around in our everyday life. Thus, it’s possible that in WEIRD (Western Educated Industrialized Rich Democratic) societies, bereavement is prolonged. Denying death is easier when you don’t see it up close.

At the funeral in Malaysia, another thought surfaced in my mind. It’s something I’ve dwelled on for a few years now—that the reason I am striving so hard for success is in order to ensure that my adoptive family and my future family are cared for. All of the work I do seems insignificant compared to the more important work my girlfriend’s aunt did in her life. Caring for babies and young children so well that it cultivates feelings of love and devotion that endures decades after leaving her care. All of the work any of us do is in the service of the kind of work she did.

And Carolla’s quip to Dr. Drew about their reactions to their mothers deaths crossed in my mind.

Clinical research does reveal that the level of attachment to a deceased individual is a strong predictor of overall grief intensity.

The writer Julian Barnes, on the topic of mourning, once said, “It hurts just as much as it’s worth.” The feeling of pain, as the psychologist Paul Bloom has suggested, “can be an indicator of value.”

And the more value you assign, the greater the pain its loss will exact.

Just as acquiring anything of value (not just money or accomplishments, but also love, commitment, and intimacy) necessitates some degree of suffering and struggle to attain, losing anything of value entails some degree of suffering upon its departure. It can be difficult to fully accept that love could not exist without grief, but we wouldn’t want it any other way (imagine losing a loved one and then just going about your day because the loss had no effect on you). The intensity of grief is not a mere measure of pain, but a reflection of the love and the value that the deceased brought into your life. It is a testament to what was lost.

In my forthcoming book, I speak about family, loss, grief, and related topics.

