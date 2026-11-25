Here’s my conversation with journalist Meghan Daum and clinical psychologist Andrew Hartz, Ph.D. on episode 20 of the Open Therapy podcast.

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City Journal

Dostoevsky’s Possessed, and Ours

My thoughts on how the author’s classic political novel shows the dangers of encouraging the rage of young radicals.

The Best Sleep Upgrade I’ve Ever Had:

I’ve now had some time with the new Eight Sleep Pod 6.

The biggest upgrade is that the Pod has gotten much better at figuring out what your body needs without you having to make your own adjustments. This new version has 18 sensors, up from two in the previous model. These sensors track things like heart rate, breathing, HRV, and sleep patterns, then work with Autopilot to adjust the Pod’s temperature as you sleep through the night.

One improvement I particularly like is that you can adjust the temperature using actual, physical buttons on the side of the Pod itself. This is a massive improvement. If you wake up too warm or too cold, you don’t have to grab your phone in the middle of the night.

The heating and cooling are also about 20 percent faster than before. And the redesigned hub is now noticeably smaller and can now fit under the bed.

I appreciate that these upgrades are mostly invisible. We don’t need more technology requiring our attention. Most of us prefer technology that works in the background and makes our lives better.

That is what the new Eight Sleep Pod 6 does.

Exclusive Offer for My Readers

Get up to $700 off the Pod + Base with code ROBHENDERSON now through 11/30 at https://www.eightsleep.com/robhenderson

Your future well-rested self will thank you.

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Three interesting findings: