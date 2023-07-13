Share

Give a gift subscription

A few weeks ago, after wrapping up shooting for my “Psychology of Social Status” course for Peterson Academy, it occurred to me that I had not yet watched Jordan’s 8-part lecture series titled “Discovering Personality.”

He is at his best when speaking about his areas of expertise. Psychology, mythology, Jungian/Freudian psychoanalysis, existential philosophy, and personality, which is what this course is about.

Below are my highlights, notes, and thoughts pertaining to the first installment titled “Introduction to Personality Psychology.”