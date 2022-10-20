The most common high school grade for girls is now an A. For boys, it is a B. Girls now account for two-thirds of high schoolers in the top 10%, ranked by GPA, while the proportions are reversed on the bottom rung. ( source : Of Boys and Men by Richard Reeves).

An interesting historical twist on aristocracy: The Manchus in 17th century China implemented an inheritance tax on social status. They had a system of nine aristocratic ranks. A given family would drop one rung on the ladder with each new generation. Thus, if you were born to third rank parents, you would inherit a fourth rank title, unless the emperor re-promoted you for “conspicuous merit.” Automatic family status depreciation was an incentive for the younger generation to prove themselves in the eyes of the emperor. (source: The Search for Modern China by Jonathan D. Spence). Perhaps the modern equivalent would be something like penalizing (rather than the current system of favoring) legacy admits to elite universities.