I recently shared a list of 34 lessons I’ve learned over at The Free Press. Some of these lessons I’ve posted before. But this list includes some new ones, too.

An excerpt:

Last week, days after turning 34, my barber earnestly asked for the first time if he could trim my eyebrows. This was devastating. Wild eyebrow growth is the mark of an aging man. How did I get so old so quickly?

Stray follicles aside, most people tell me I look a little younger than my true age. Research suggests that most people feel a few years younger than their actual age, but I feel exactly mine. Perhaps that’s because I’ve lived as much life as someone considerably older.

[…]

When you don’t have role models or structure, you learn a lot of lessons for yourself. Or at least that’s how it was for me. So on the first of the year, with 365 days laid out before us, consider these 34 lessons I’ve learned from growing up in dysfunction and deprivation—and climbing out of it.

1. You are what you do. Not what you say or what you believe. People use words to strategically justify their actions and blind you to who they really are. Don't be fooled by cheap talk. Pay close attention to how people actually spend their time and effort.

2. Don't give unsolicited advice. Advice-giving inherently implies unequal status. Unless people explicitly relinquish claims to equal status by asking for advice, offering it will cultivate resentment.

[…]

27. Originality is impossible. Just because it’s been said before doesn’t mean it’s not worth saying again.

28. Be kind, but always have a “fuck off” chambered and ready to go just in case.

29. If you can, tip more than you should.

30. Self-discipline beats motivation. Often, people say they need to feel “motivated” to perform a task. Motivation, though, is just a feeling. Self-discipline is “I’m going to do this, regardless of how I feel.”

[…]

33. Many of the things that happen in your life are not your fault, but how you live your life is still your responsibility.

34. One of the most common life regrets people report is “I wish I had let myself be happier.” You'll never be happy if you continue thinking that you’ll be happy one day.