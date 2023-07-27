I recently spoke with Brian C. Anderson on City Journal’s 10 Blocks podcast.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast. You can also read the transcript of our conversation here.

From the archives:

Examining differences in Dark Triad personality traits (narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism) between dating app users and non-users.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. In the Spring of 2020, a team of researchers asked social scientists and ordinary Americans to make predictions about the societal consequences of COVID-19. Social scientists were no more accurate than the average person on the street. For both social scientists and ordinary people, confidence was negatively related to accuracy. (source). I’m not in the prediction-making business, and try to avoid it. I studied Phil Tetlock’s groundbreaking research in college (accessible review here) and know that most people, including most smart people, are terrible at forecasting. Sometimes people ask me what I think will happen in the future, and if they insist (or I’m feeling particularly adventurous that day), I’ll venture some guesses but try to remember to caveat that they are just that—guesses.

2. Social isolation is a predictor of mortality on par with smoking, obesity, elevated blood pressure, and high cholesterol. (source).

3. The use of drugs and alcohol does not differ between poor and rich teenagers living in stable homes. Compared to kids in stable homes, drug and alcohol use was higher for both rich and poor kids raised in unstable homes. (source). More evidence that being poor doesn’t have the same effect as living in chaos.