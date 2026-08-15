London meetup with Rob Henderson
August 20
August 20. 7pm.
Please register here.
I’ll be in London this coming week. Figured while I’m in town it would be a good idea to have a meetup.
Previous meetups in various cities have always gone well. I always meet a lot of great people and have noticed attendees really enjoy these.
If you’re a little shy, all the more reason to come. People tell me I’m approachable, or at least more approachable than many other authors. Plus it’s a great opportunity to hang with some new people and make some friends.
August 20. 7pm.
Please register here.
Looking forward to seeing you there, Rob!
Any future meetups in the Bay Area?