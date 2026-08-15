August 20. 7pm.

Please register here.

I’ll be in London this coming week. Figured while I’m in town it would be a good idea to have a meetup.

Previous meetups in various cities have always gone well. I always meet a lot of great people and have noticed attendees really enjoy these.

If you’re a little shy, all the more reason to come. People tell me I’m approachable, or at least more approachable than many other authors. Plus it’s a great opportunity to hang with some new people and make some friends.

August 20. 7pm.

Please register here.