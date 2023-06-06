Los Angeles, Messy Rich People, Evolutionary Bottlenecks
Panel discussion + links and recommendations
My presentation and panel discussion at the Danube Institute last month is now available to watch online. I was feeling just a bit under the weather, but we managed to have a lively panel and audience Q&A (what one audience member described as “a high IQ conversation”):
Los Angeles:
Three interesting findings:
1. On average, people report that the 90th percentile of intelligence (IQ 120) is the most sexually attractive and the most desirable in a long-term partner. For most people, a very high IQ in a partner is not desirable. (source).
2. Between roughly 5,000 and 7,000 years ago, the diversity of the Y-chromosome plummeted across the continents of Africa, Asia, and Europe. Intense warfare killed off so many men that only one was left for every 17 women (source). David Buss has described this as “a dramatic evolutionary bottleneck.”
3. It is almost impossible to be happy without friends. Friendship accounts for almost 60 percent of the difference in happiness between individuals, no matter how introverted or extroverted they are. (source).
On why progressive women want to partner with conservative men. I get that... what I don't get is why conservative men want to partner with progressive women. I understand that they might want to date for the sex, but beyond that...?
Frankly, in my inventory and assessment of values and beliefs of the educated left vs educated right, I find that the educated left is wrong 90% of the time. When I write wrong, I mean that their values and ideas are not sustainable and have long-term negative consequences exceeding any benefit they derive. "Progressive" as become a holder of what are basically emotional-based, not rational-based, ideas and arguments. I don't know how any conservative, a mindset that is generally more rational-focused, can make a working life partnership with someone adopting an ideology that mainstreams decisions based on feelings. That would be beyond frustrating.
Just a clarification: the prehistoric population of males in some locations worldwide did not drop by 95%, the percentage of those who successfully mated dropped 95%. Some of that was men killed, but it also included those who were enslaved, impoverished, or otherwise rendered ineligible to mate.
Happiness is love. Having friends is what's important. A supportive relationship that leads to marriage is what both men and women want in the long run, though they seem to desire anything but in the short term. All true, and so obvious that one wonders why it even needs mentioning. Let me speculate that the outsize success of autistic spectrum people in high-status positions in our society skews the national discussion toward people who staunchly maintain that they are just fine, and articulate very clearly how they are not the ones with the problem. My subjective opinion is that the women are the more brittle on this matter, but that could be my prejudices or a small sample size. Many of the men find a way to marry and have children. The women, not so much, but they are very defensive about it, like there is something wrong with others even mentioning it for public discussion. YMMV. We have never recognised HFA's enough to observe their outcomes after age 60, and maybe they'll do fine. With limited desire for interpersonal contact, perhaps they will adapt to ever-shrinking circles of friendship and relation.
But I am very worried for them as I see what is transpiring as I turn 70. Their loneliness looks like a bridge that is out farther up the tracks.