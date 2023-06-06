My presentation and panel discussion at the Danube Institute last month is now available to watch online. I was feeling just a bit under the weather, but we managed to have a lively panel and audience Q&A (what one audience member described as “a high IQ conversation”):

Los Angeles:

I’m hosting a meetup in LA on June 8 (Thursday) at 7pm.

It’s a casual, non-ticketed event. Feel free to drop by and say hi.

Location: Barbianca, 13480 Maxella Ave, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

From the archives :

Some advice to help you avoid online stupidity:

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. On average, people report that the 90th percentile of intelligence (IQ 120) is the most sexually attractive and the most desirable in a long-term partner. For most people, a very high IQ in a partner is not desirable. (source).

2. Between roughly 5,000 and 7,000 years ago, the diversity of the Y-chromosome plummeted across the continents of Africa, Asia, and Europe. Intense warfare killed off so many men that only one was left for every 17 women (source). David Buss has described this as “a dramatic evolutionary bottleneck.”

3. It is almost impossible to be happy without friends. Friendship accounts for almost 60 percent of the difference in happiness between individuals, no matter how introverted or extroverted they are. (source).