You can now listen to two new podcast interviews:

The Gist with Mike Pesca: Luxuriating in Luxury Beliefs (links for Spotify and Apple Podcast)

The Danny Miranda Podcast (Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast) and YouTube:

Oxford book event

You are invited to the Oxford Literary Festival where I’ll be speaking about Troubled. March 23 at 2pm. I’ll speak for 30-45 minutes followed by audience q&a. You can get your book signed by me if you want. I’d love to see as many readers there as possible. RSVP and details.

From the archives:

The Age 30 Crisis and Seasons of a Man's Life. A reader favorite.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Adding the letter “o” to the word “so” is one of the strongest predictors that a social media user is female. Among the words most disproportionately used by women online are “soo,” “sooo,” “soooo,” “sooooo,” and “soooooo.” (source: Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz)

2. The average college graduate now has considerably lower verbal intelligence than the average college graduate 40 years ago. For employers, this means that a college degree does not have the same meaning as it once did for verbal ability. (source). The researchers suggest that vocabulary may be relatively fixed and not substantially improved by a college education. This is at odds with the Flynn effect (the finding that intelligence has been increasing over time). But studies on the Flynn effect have found increases in intelligence have been most pronounced for nonverbal abilities. Moreover, some recent studies have found that the Flynn effect has been reversing since the 1970s, suggesting people (at least in developed countries) are scoring lower on IQ tests than they used to.

3. Number of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women, by age (source):

25 year olds: 118 men for every 100 women

45 year olds: 98 men for every 100 women

64 year olds: 62 men for every 100 women

