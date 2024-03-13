Luxuriating, Heretical Questions, The Age 30 Crisis
New podcast appearances + links and recommendations
You can now listen to two new podcast interviews:
The Gist with Mike Pesca: Luxuriating in Luxury Beliefs (links for Spotify and Apple Podcast)
The Danny Miranda Podcast (Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast) and YouTube:
Oxford book event
You are invited to the Oxford Literary Festival where I’ll be speaking about Troubled. March 23 at 2pm. I’ll speak for 30-45 minutes followed by audience q&a. You can get your book signed by me if you want. I’d love to see as many readers there as possible. RSVP and details.
From the archives:
The Age 30 Crisis and Seasons of a Man's Life. A reader favorite.
Links and recommendations:
AWOL from Academics by Aden Barton
I Ask Seven Heretical Questions About Progress by Ted Gioia
Police are solving fewer crimes. Why? By Hady Mawajdeh (interview with police chief Eddie Garcia)
What Independent Bookshops Really Sell by Ann Bauer
Female Neediness or Female Status Seeking? By Regan Arntz-Gray
Outward Action Is Good for Your Brain by Clay Routledge
Three interesting findings:
1. Adding the letter “o” to the word “so” is one of the strongest predictors that a social media user is female. Among the words most disproportionately used by women online are “soo,” “sooo,” “soooo,” “sooooo,” and “soooooo.” (source: Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz)
2. The average college graduate now has considerably lower verbal intelligence than the average college graduate 40 years ago. For employers, this means that a college degree does not have the same meaning as it once did for verbal ability. (source). The researchers suggest that vocabulary may be relatively fixed and not substantially improved by a college education. This is at odds with the Flynn effect (the finding that intelligence has been increasing over time). But studies on the Flynn effect have found increases in intelligence have been most pronounced for nonverbal abilities. Moreover, some recent studies have found that the Flynn effect has been reversing since the 1970s, suggesting people (at least in developed countries) are scoring lower on IQ tests than they used to.
3. Number of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women, by age (source):
25 year olds: 118 men for every 100 women
45 year olds: 98 men for every 100 women
64 year olds: 62 men for every 100 women
The language thing is fascinating because I think many of our squabbles online are very related to how women decide to communicate. The spelling of "so" could mean someone is about to gently try to refute you or tear you apart. The use of a smiley face in an argumentative comment usually means they're mocking you. And female comms on the internet are generally rather aggressive if politically or socially related.
Separately, it seems anecdotally that there are far fewer unmarried men for my age group (mid 30s) than the data seems to indicate. I do see, though, that this data doesn't control for education levels, and college educated women generally want a similar man in status, of which I imagine there are fewer than the overall number of unmarried men in the Pew data. If women weren't psychologically inclined to seek men with higher status than ourselves, maybe more of us would be married (I will admit that I myself didn't consider marrying someone who didn't have a degree), but as that will never happen, I fear I'm going to see a permanent group of female friends who are single. On the one hand it feels like urban society has been obsessed with the single 30 something female for some time but on the other it does seem like there are more unmarried almost middle aged women around than previous generations. I'm sure this is related to men's relatively lower economic prospects and lower college attainment in aggregate.
Hey Rob,
The Daily Wire Plus portion of your conversation with JBP (assuming you had one) doesn’t appear on the Daily Wire Plus app. It ends at the same spot the non-paywalled podcast ends. Any reason for this or is this a mistake on their end? I’d loved to hear the rest of the convo.
PS - I was in your Forbidden Courses seminar at UATX last summer. I read your book and thought it was great! I’ve been recommending it to friends.