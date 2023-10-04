Ryan Carson and his girlfriend, moments before he is murdered by the passerby. Source

Among many class differences, one is that the vast majority of educated people have never been in a real fight or experienced serious physical injury. On occasion, I’ve wondered if this is why many of them believe words are violence. They have never known serious physical pain.

Months ago, I spoke with an editor at a prestigious magazine who explained how shocked he was upon reading Tara Westover’s memoir Educated, and learning how frequently people who worked in junk yards experience cuts, scrapes, bruises, burns, and so on. Physical pain—even bodily soreness—was just not a reality in this editor’s world.

Recently, two high-profile supporters of “justice reform” have been murdered. And two others have been violently assaulted.