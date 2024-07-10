My video essay in the New York Times: When Progressive Ideals Become a Luxury

I’ve spent the past few months tinkering with a script for a video essay with a Times editor. We finally finished and filmed in New York a couple weeks ago. Some will wonder why I’m choosing to work with them after they left my book off their bestseller list (No, I’m never going to let this go; many thanks to The Economist for their coverage of what transpired). Main reasons: This is a chance to reach people who should hear about the luxury beliefs concept (NYT readers), it will lead more people to read Troubled and grasp the deeper point I’m making, and the staff who work in opinion are separate from those who manage the list. As Erik Hoel says, the house always wins.

Link to the piece here: When Progressive Ideals Become a Luxury

You can also watch the video essay here:

