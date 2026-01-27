Share

Event in NYC:

I’ll be speaking on a panel with Daniel Di Martino and Daniel Idfresne.

Jan 28 at 6:30pm. Details and ticket info here.

The Young Male Syndrome With Dr. Jordan Peterson

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Three interesting findings:

1. Between 2013 and 2023, annual male enlistments in the Army fell 35%, from 58,000 to 37,700. From 2018 to 2023 the number of white Army recruits dropped from 44,042 to 25,070. No other groups saw such steep declines. (source).

2. People with approach-oriented goals are 26% more successful than those with avoidance goals. “Exercise three times a week” outperforms “stop eating junk.” “Read 20 minutes a night” beats “reduce screen time.” (source). I vaguely recall reading something by the late Scott Adams in which he offered similar advice with regard to healthy eating habits. Instead of “don’t eat junk food,” try “eat more protein.”

3. Experimenters dropped 17,000 wallets in random locations. Some wallets contained money ($100), some didn’t. The study found that 46 percent of wallets with no money were returned, and 72 percent of wallets that contained $100 were returned. (source).

