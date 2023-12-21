Here is the video recording of my speech at The Cambridge Union, the debating society at Cambridge University:
Book marketing help:
If you have a popular platform (e.g., podcast, newsletter, TV, etc.) and you’d be willing to speak with me about my book, please fill out this form.
From the archives:
Exploring the peculiarities of male psychology and male violence.
Links and recommendations:
We've Survived Another Year! Make It Count. by Jason Pargin
Don’t trust the vibes by Ada Yeo
The Problem With Everything Being Pornified by Freya India
How millennials learned to dread motherhood by Rachel M. Cohen
We need to talk about cannabis by Rory Sutherland
At the individual level, weed is obviously less dangerous than alcohol. But I wonder if marijuana’s comparative ease of use and capacity to go relatively undetected will ultimately have equally harmful consequences. As an example, if 1 out of 100 drivers is drunk on the highway, that’s bad, far worse than if 1 out of 100 are high on weed. But what if 10 out of 100 are high? Considering the amount of marijuana smog you regularly detect in the air in any major medium-to-large city in the U.S., this strikes me as a reasonable question to ask.
The Murky Path To Becoming a New York Times Best Seller by Sophie Vershbow
According to this article, some non-fiction authors resort to deceitful or unfair strategies to game their way onto the bestseller list. One short-term goal I have is to to (honestly and fairly) make the list.
Relatedly, my book is coming out on February 20. I would be thankful if you pre-ordered a copy here:
Three interesting findings:
1. Social support and connections are critical for health. Low social interaction was reported to be similar to smoking 15 cigarettes a day and to being an alcoholic, more harmful than not exercising, and twice as harmful as obesity. (source).
2. People (including atheists) trust religious people more than the non-religious. Researchers suggest this is because people view religious people as adhering to what is known in evolutionary and developmental psychology as a “slow life-history strategy” (e.g., sexually monogamous, strong impulse control, heavily invested in family and offspring). (source).
3. The incarceration rate in the U.S. for both white males and black males without a high school diploma has quintupled since 1970. (source).
My book is coming out on February 20. Please pre-order. You don’t get charged for pre-orders until the book is shipped, so pre-ordering is essentially an act of support. If you appreciate the work I do on this Substack or on Twitter/X, I’d be grateful your support. The book is good. I read the audiobook version myself.
Get it here:
Male-Warrior Hypothesis, Cannabis, Social Support
As a veteran, a writer and an observer of the human condition, you would be a perfect guest for Jocko Willink's podcast.
It would be interesting to add another timeless dimension to this competition hypothesis....the alpha-beta male spectrum and the pretty-plain female spectrum which I have written about here: https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/the-less-desired
Sex/gender journalism tends, in my view anyway, to over-generalise...it's always 'Men' behave like such and such; 'Women' behave like such and such.