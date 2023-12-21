Here is the video recording of my speech at The Cambridge Union, the debating society at Cambridge University:

Exploring the peculiarities of male psychology and male violence.

1. Social support and connections are critical for health. Low social interaction was reported to be similar to smoking 15 cigarettes a day and to being an alcoholic, more harmful than not exercising, and twice as harmful as obesity. (source).

2. People (including atheists) trust religious people more than the non-religious. Researchers suggest this is because people view religious people as adhering to what is known in evolutionary and developmental psychology as a “slow life-history strategy” (e.g., sexually monogamous, strong impulse control, heavily invested in family and offspring). (source).

3. The incarceration rate in the U.S. for both white males and black males without a high school diploma has quintupled since 1970. (source).

