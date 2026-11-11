Here is my recent discussion with Sagnik Basu on his podcast:
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
From the archives:
Experts and Elites Play Fundamentally Different Games
Links and recommendations:
How Report Cards Mislead Parents by Neetu Arnold
What Do Men Want in a Wife? Evidence from a Matchmaking App by Rosemary L. Hopcroft
Signal Inflation (!) by Josh Zlatkus
Contrarian Perspectives on Diversity by Roy Baumeister
TV Audiences Binge On an England That Doesn’t Exist by Louise Perry
The APA Has Forgotten Who the Patient Is by Colin Wright and Andrew Hartz
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