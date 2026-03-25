Meaning, Melting Pot, Flow
Links and recommendations
You can now catch my conversation with journalist Meghan Daum and clinical psychologist Andrew Hartz, Ph.D. on the Open Therapy podcast.
The 3 of us have decided to get together and record biweekly episodes, speaking about psychology, psychoanalysis, current events, and more. Here’s the first episode.
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
Wall Street Journal:
I have a new piece out in the Wall Street Journal about work and meaning.
Work Is Essential to Happiness
Excerpt:
As artificial intelligence advances, some are beginning to welcome a future without work. But giving everyone a universal basic income won’t reveal most people’s inner Mozarts. It will make them profoundly unhappy.
In his 2020 book “Suicide: The Social Consequences of Self-Destruction,” the sociologist Jason Manning points out that those who lose their jobs are more likely to kill themselves compared with those who had not lost their jobs. This effect was particularly strong for men. If losing a job can do that, we should think carefully about what happens when an entire society is organized around not having one.
Read the whole thing here.
The Psychology of Morality:
My new lecture series “The Psychology of Morality” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.
I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience that explore the origins of morality. The course examines the distinction between moral philosophy and moral psychology, showing how emotions and intuitions often guide our judgments more than rational principles. It also investigates frameworks such as Haidt’s moral foundations theory and Gray’s moral dyad theory. The series also covers dark personality traits and their relationship with moral behavior, and concludes by examining the relationship between morality and happiness, sex differences in moral judgment, and moral development across the lifespan.
Enroll here for immediate access.
Here’s the trailer:
Links and recommendations:
How Well Do Americans Understand the Melting Pot? by Gil Guerra
F**k Changeism by Roy Baumeister
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter/X, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
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Three interesting findings:
1. In 2017, Americans legally bet $4.9 billion on sports. Last year, that number rose to at least $160 billion. (source).
2. The expensive slice of fish that graces plates in nice restaurants under the name “Chilean sea bass” actually comes from a fish that for many years was known as the Patagonian toothfish. No one was going to pay $40 for a plate of Patagonian toothfish. Call it Chilean sea bass, however, and the rules change. (source: Alchemy by Rory Sutherland).
3. Some men have a preference for male therapists. The most common reasons men gave for preferring male therapists were feeling more comfortable (46%) and feeling better understood (26%). They also felt more empathy from and less judged by male therapists. (source).
The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.
If you have gained any value from this newsletter and want to support my work, please buy a copy today. For yourself. For a friend or a loved one. If you can’t afford it, please support your local library.
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"The course examines the distinction between moral philosophy and moral psychology, showing how emotions and intuitions often guide our judgments more than rational principles."
Apropos of which, a nice article in Quillette by Steven Pinker on the recently deceased Robert Trivers: https://shorturl.at/BdzHC
One interesting clue to Freud's ambition is that in a famous letter to his friend Wilhelm Fliess on February 1, 1900, he wrote:
"I am not at all a man of science, not an observer, not an experimenter, not a thinker. I am by temperament nothing but a conquistador—an adventurer, if you want it translated—with all the curiosity, daring, and tenacity characteristic of a man of this sort."
This helps explain how Frederick Crews, a Professor Emeritus of English at the University of California, Berkeley, who is widely considered Freud's most adamant critic, could come to see him as a "fraud," "charlatan," and "liar". Originally a Freudian, Crews became a staunch opponent, arguing in "Freud: The Making of an Illusion (2017)" (which is a fun read by. the way) that he was an unscientific, self-promoting opportunist who falsified data and ignored evidence.
Freud may have also wanted to scandalize the Victorian bourgeoisie by focusing on sex, which fits right in to this motivation. Penis envy and all that.
Despite all of this Freud was undoubtedly a cultural genius of sorts and a major literary talent. If you go back and read old issues of The New York Review of Books you will see what a dominant influence he had in elite intellectual circles in mid-century America. He and Marx, another Romantic in disguise, divided the world between them.