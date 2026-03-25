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Luke Lea's avatar
Luke Lea
17h

"The course examines the distinction between moral philosophy and moral psychology, showing how emotions and intuitions often guide our judgments more than rational principles."

Apropos of which, a nice article in Quillette by Steven Pinker on the recently deceased Robert Trivers: https://shorturl.at/BdzHC

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Luke Lea's avatar
Luke Lea
15hEdited

One interesting clue to Freud's ambition is that in a famous letter to his friend Wilhelm Fliess on February 1, 1900, he wrote:

"I am not at all a man of science, not an observer, not an experimenter, not a thinker. I am by temperament nothing but a conquistador—an adventurer, if you want it translated—with all the curiosity, daring, and tenacity characteristic of a man of this sort."

This helps explain how Frederick Crews, a Professor Emeritus of English at the University of California, Berkeley, who is widely considered Freud's most adamant critic, could come to see him as a "fraud," "charlatan," and "liar". Originally a Freudian, Crews became a staunch opponent, arguing in "Freud: The Making of an Illusion (2017)" (which is a fun read by. the way) that he was an unscientific, self-promoting opportunist who falsified data and ignored evidence.

Freud may have also wanted to scandalize the Victorian bourgeoisie by focusing on sex, which fits right in to this motivation. Penis envy and all that.

Despite all of this Freud was undoubtedly a cultural genius of sorts and a major literary talent. If you go back and read old issues of The New York Review of Books you will see what a dominant influence he had in elite intellectual circles in mid-century America. He and Marx, another Romantic in disguise, divided the world between them.

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