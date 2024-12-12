You can now listen to my conversation with Army veteran Tim Hsia on The Military Veteran Podcast: The Power of Mentorship and Military Service: From Foster Care to Yale to Best-Selling Author with Rob Henderson.

As I reflect on my 8 years of military service, it’s striking to realize nearly a decade has passed since I left in 2015. Those years I was enlisted from ages 17 to 25 seemed to stretch on forever. Yet the 9 years since then have raced by. Looking back, nothing about my life today would be remotely recognizable to my 17-year-old self.

The Psychology of Social Status:

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.

People sometimes ask me, “Rob, how do you read so much?” or “How many books do you read simultaneously?” or “What is your reading plan?” or even “How do you get through so many books, are you a speed reader?”

Here I share my reading habits:

1. When Google analyzed the data they collected on team performance, they found a striking pattern: teams where members felt comfortable speaking openly and sharing their thoughts, regardless of potential disagreement, were significantly more effective than teams where individuals worried about being judged for expressing differing opinions. (source: The Social Paradox by William von Hippel).

2. There has been a shift in the “need for uniqueness.” Over the past 20 years, there has been a notable decline in people's willingness to stand out from others. Relative to decades past, people are now more reluctant to draw too much attention to themselves, perhaps out of fear that doing so could make them vulnerable to criticism, social exclusion, or even the threat of being ostracized or "cancelled." (source).

3. Promiscuity has long been a strategic behavior in many primate species. Among our closest relatives—chimpanzees, bonobos, and orangutans—females engage in it for a specific purpose. It's not just about pleasure; it's a deliberate way to reduce the possibility of infanticide, as no local male can be certain of paternity. (source: Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution by Cat Bohannon).