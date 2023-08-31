I recently spoke with Robert Breedlove on his podcast about the nature of mimetic desire:
Three interesting findings:
1. Rich American men are the workaholics of the world. They put in longer hours than middle-class Americans and rich men in other countries. Between 1985-2010, the weekly leisure time of college-educated men fell 2.5 hours, more than any other demographic. (source).
2. Facial recognition technology can correctly predict a person's political orientation 72% of the time, better than chance (50%), human judgment (55%), or a personality questionnaire (66%). (source).
3. Highly educated adults in the U.S. are far more likely to censor their views than those with less formal education. Among Americans who completed high school, 34% self-censor compared with 45% of those who have graduated from college. Part of enculturation into the upper and upper middle class is learning to keep your mouth shut. (source).
The surprise here is no. 2. The study looks legit. I wonder if people who learn about stuff like this will become less likely to give out personal information like political preferences. Much harder to change your face. Impossible to trust what authorities will do with your data.