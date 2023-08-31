I recently spoke with Robert Breedlove on his podcast about the nature of mimetic desire:

Is happiness an inside job? I delve into the relationship between moral choices and emotional well-being.

1. Rich American men are the workaholics of the world. They put in longer hours than middle-class Americans and rich men in other countries. Between 1985-2010, the weekly leisure time of college-educated men fell 2.5 hours, more than any other demographic. (source).

2. Facial recognition technology can correctly predict a person's political orientation 72% of the time, better than chance (50%), human judgment (55%), or a personality questionnaire (66%). (source).

3. Highly educated adults in the U.S. are far more likely to censor their views than those with less formal education. Among Americans who completed high school, 34% self-censor compared with 45% of those who have graduated from college. Part of enculturation into the upper and upper middle class is learning to keep your mouth shut. (source).