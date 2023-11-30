Here is my latest conversation with my friend Chris Williamson. My fourth appearance on his excellent podcast, and the first one we’ve recorded together in person. Enjoy:

From the archives:

Describing the strategies and language games people employ to advance their favored ideology.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. The average pig has a lower body fat percentage than the average American. The average American man has 28 percent body fat, the average woman has 40% body fat. Pigs have sixteen percent body fat, compared with 20% two decades ago (because people now favor leaner meat). (source).

2. Less than 10 percent of the births to college-educated women occur outside marriage, while for women with high school degrees or less the figure is nearly 60 percent. (source).

3. Within romantic couples, both men and women tended to estimate their partner’s IQ as higher than their own. Women rated their partner to have an IQ about 8 points higher than their own; men rated their partner to have an IQ about 6 points higher than their own. (source).