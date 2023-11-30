Discover more from Rob Henderson's Newsletter
Here is my latest conversation with my friend Chris Williamson. My fourth appearance on his excellent podcast, and the first one we’ve recorded together in person. Enjoy:
From the archives:
Describing the strategies and language games people employ to advance their favored ideology.
Nobody finishes reading my books by Paul Bloom
Strongly recommend Paul’s excellent Substack. I worked in his psychology lab back in the day, and I always enjoy reading his stuff.
Wang Huning and the Eternal Return to 1975 by Tanner Greer
The Mind of Napoleon by Steve Hely
This Napoleon quote caught my attention: “In war, moral factors account for three quarters of the whole; relative material strength accounts for only one quarter.” Napoleon would understand how great powers like the Soviet Union and the United States lost wars to materially weaker adversaries.
This Gen Z Investigative Reporter Is Rocking Conservative Media by Marc Novicoff
I’ve been reading Aaron’s writing since we were both undergrads at Yale. Really sharp dude.
The Gender Revolution Comes for Biology Textbooks by Alex Byrne
The collapse of broken-windows policing by Charles Murray
The Fight for the Future of Publishing by Alex Perez
I signed my book deal in April of 2020, just weeks before the Summer of Love. Can’t help but wonder if my book proposal would have held less appeal to publishers in the wake of those events. Luck and timing play a role in all endeavors.
Three interesting findings:
1. The average pig has a lower body fat percentage than the average American. The average American man has 28 percent body fat, the average woman has 40% body fat. Pigs have sixteen percent body fat, compared with 20% two decades ago (because people now favor leaner meat). (source).
2. Less than 10 percent of the births to college-educated women occur outside marriage, while for women with high school degrees or less the figure is nearly 60 percent. (source).
3. Within romantic couples, both men and women tended to estimate their partner’s IQ as higher than their own. Women rated their partner to have an IQ about 8 points higher than their own; men rated their partner to have an IQ about 6 points higher than their own. (source).
Modern Wisdom, Language Games, Broken Windows
