Below are screenshots of my best subscriber-only tweets over the past several months. If you want to get them fresh, sign up here.

My subscriber-only tweets are mostly off-the-cuff and idiosyncratic thoughts, brief insights, stray observations, hot takes, and my personal (sometimes questionable or weird) opinions. Here’s the previous collection.

There’s a lot here so you’ll probably have to open this page in a separate tab, as Substack informs me that this post is too long for email.

Enjoy: