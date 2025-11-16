Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Thompson's avatar
Sarah Thompson
3h

As of this moment, I believe that Charlie Kirk's assassination will be the most significant of my lifetime.

But I'm not even 50 yet so we have a ways to go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rob Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture