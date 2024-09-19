You can now watch or listen to my recent conversation with Andrew Gold on the Heretics podcast.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

The Psychology of Social Status

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and concludes by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.

Enroll here for immediate access.

Here’s the trailer:

From the archives

Parental Selection in Human Evolution and the hidden reason why babies cry

Links and recommendations

Three interesting findings

1. 4 out of 10 Gen Z'ers believe that the founders of the United States are better described as villains than as heroes. Somewhere along the line, a significant portion of young adults developed the idea that America's founders were more evil than good. (source: Generations by Jean Twenge)

2. In 1955, during the age of McCarthy and anti-communist fear, 9% of social scientists said they toned down their writing for fear of causing controversy. Today, 25% say they're very or extremely likely to self-censor their writing in academic publications. Forty percent of liberal professors say they are afraid they’ll lose their jobs over a misunderstanding. (source).

3. The Warren Buffet test to determine whether you live a blessed life (source):