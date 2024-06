Share

Give a gift subscription

Below is a transcript of a lecture I delivered at Yale.

Thank you, Trevor. Thanks, Lauren, thanks, Moa, Ari, and thanks to all of you for being here today. It’s true, as Trevor mentioned, I haven’t been in New Haven for 6 years. I understand that about 4 years ago, Yale abandoned the SAT requirement, so I’m going to try to simplify this talk for the Yale students in attendance.