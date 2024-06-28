Here is the link for the livestream of my discussion yesterday at the Manhattan Institute with Melissa Kearney, moderated by Hannah E. Meyers (who wrote a review of Troubled here):

https://www.youtube.com/live/26zD15fABjE?si=IPZVdTlExWvAcTho

Book event in Los Angeles

I’ll be in conversation with Meghan Daum on July 20 at 8pm. Details and RSVP here.

1. While men make up slightly less than 50% of the US population, they now account for nearly 80% of all suicides. (source).

2. In recent decades, the IQ of university students and university graduates has dropped to the average of the general population. (source). Among the implications, the researchers suggest that “employers can no longer rely on applicants with university degrees to be more capable or smarter than those without degrees.”

3. % of Americans who say they are worried about losing their job if their political views became known, by education level (source):

High school or less: 25 percent

College degree: 34 percent

Postgraduate degree: 44 percent