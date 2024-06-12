Here is my recent conversation with Coleman Hughes on his Conversations with Coleman podcast:
Book event in Leeds
You are invited to the Leeds Literary Festival, where I’ll be speaking about Troubled. June 19 at 6pm. I’ll speak for about 45 minutes, followed by audience q&a. You can get your book signed by me if you want. RSVP and details here.
Book event in New York City
I’ll be at the Manhattan Institute in conversation with Melissa Kearney, author of The Two-Parent Privilege. June 27 at 5pm. RSVP and details here.
From the archives
Exploring the intricacies of social status, power, dominance, and prestige.
Links and recommendations
Nietzsche's Guide to Greatness | The Genealogy of Morality by
I’ve been looking forward to Johnathan’s launch of his Great Books lecture series for a long time. This first installment does not disappoint
Criticism Capture is More Dangerous Than Audience Capture by
I’ve long suspected that “criticism capture” is the reason why so many writers and podcasters in the heterodox sphere try so hard to demonstrate that they’re “one of the good ones”
Is it better to have friends who are like you or different from you? by Christian Jarrett
-
What’s Left of Psychoanalysis? By Jonathan Clarke
“Despite the declining prestige of psychoanalysis, we still argue about Freud, partly because nothing very satisfying has come along to replace him.” I’d argue that evolutionary psychology has gone a long way to supplanting some of Freud’s weirder ideas, or at least helping to illuminate them. Still, I’m with Tyler Cowen on this one—Freud remains underrated
Is the New York Times bestseller list politically biased? Our investigation suggests it is (The Economist)
The Economist covers the unusual exclusion of my book from the New York Times bestseller list despite outselling the fourth and fifth ranked books on their list:
Since I wrote this post describing how these “bestseller” lists actually work, many successful authors have written to me sharing similar experiences. That is, these authors’ books have also outsold many titles on the NYT list, yet their books did not receive placement on the list. The Economist suggests political bias as a reason for why books aren’t listed, but their analysis doesn’t rule out the possibility that the individuals who curate these lists also want the right “fit” and collection of titles for a given week. I fail to see how Brian Klaas’s book about the role of randomness in determining outcomes, for example, would be snubbed for political reasons. Another author who sold literally millions of copies of an apolitical book about mindset wrote me explaining that it never made the list, and that receiving placement on the list is, to a large extent, a “popularity game,” requiring insider connections. I think these factors can all sit comfortably alongside one another: Political bias, popularity games, and the curators’ aim to create a list with a satisfactory variety of titles.
Anyway, now whenever I hear about a book that should have made the list but didn’t, and it appeals to me, I immediately purchase a copy. I suggest you do the same.
Speaking of books. I finally got around to watching this conversation between Jordan Peterson and Adrian Grenier (who played Vincent Chase on HBO’s Entourage). Didn’t foresee that my book cover would suddenly appear. Here’s the 1 minute clip:
This is perhaps the largest difference between the working class a generation ago vs. today: the collapse of family stability.
Back when Entourage was on the air my friends and I attempted to live our own less exciting version of the Vinnie Chase lifestyle; drinking and clubs and parties every weekend (sometimes every night). Adrian Grenier describes to Jordan how damaging that life can be, which I learned as well. Everything in our culture pushes us toward the hedonistic pursuit of short-term pleasure. If you're fortunate to be endowed with high impulse control, parents who teach you about effort and delayed gratification, and a safe neighborhood with few temptations, then you can avoid the pitfalls associated with that life. If not, then you learn the hard way that thrill seeking will eventually wreck you, as Adrian explains in the interview. And I do in Troubled. In 2015, about a year after I checked out of rehab, I watched the Entourage movie at a movie theater on base. It was the day before I was set to depart for New Haven to begin college. A fitting end, both for the show and for that part of my life.
Three interesting findings
1. At roughly 40%, the college dropout rate is equal to the divorce rate. Interestingly, the divorce stat has become a fixture of our culture but very few people are aware of the college dropout figure.
2. The general public believes that the average profit margin made by American corporations is 46.7%, while the actual average is just 3%. (source). Research broadly suggests that humans have an inbuilt anti-capitalist tendency. People tend to think of market exchanges as a type of scam where the seller benefits at the expense of the buyer. My guess is that sex is an exception to this pattern. Put differently, people intuitively seem to believe that a buyer (of sex) is benefiting at the expense of the seller. Perhaps because in this domain, buyers tend to be male, and sellers female.
3. Although the majority of U.S. voters oppose it, 89% of Ivy League graduates are in favor of strict rationing of meat, electricity, and gas to fight climate change. (source).
How is the New York Times best seller list even a list of best sellers? It’s evidently not that but instead a list of books they like that are selling relatively well. Not quite the same thing.