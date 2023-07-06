Next Thursday (July 13) at 8pm I’ll be at the Crosby Bar in NYC.
Address: 79 Crosby St, New York, NY 10012
A casual, non-ticketed event. Feel free to drop by and say hi.
I recently spoke with Nicholas Crown on The Really Rich Podcast. Fun conversation, recorded from my hotel room in Los Angeles a few weeks ago.
From the archives:
It is mystifying to see people complain about how toxic Twitter is. The platform gives you the ability to mute and block! I make the case that you should take responsibility and control of your own experience online.
Links and recommendations:
The Dorky Social Climbers of the College Novel by Chris Jesu Lee
How much have I been paid in academic (or ac-adjacent) jobs? by Crystal Lee
I’m inclined to agree that pay should be more transparent. In the world of writing, freelance writers and authors without connections often have little idea how to determine “fair” pay or a reasonable book advance. On the other hand, some studies indicate that country-wide pay transparency leads to a larger gap in happiness between the rich and the poor.
Another paper suggests pay transparency reduces the individual bargaining power of workers, leading to lower average wages. A key insight is that employers credibly refuse to pay high wages to any one worker to avoid costly negotiations with others. A summary in The Economist here. So often, ideas that sound good have unforeseen consequences.
Why women don’t date short men by Pravina Rudra
The Military Recruiting Crisis: Even Veterans Don’t Want Their Families to Join by Ben Kesling
One of the more interesting recent cultural shifts is that people on the political right are increasingly shunning the military. People on the political left have long been skeptical or perhaps neutral (less often outright supportive) of the military, but the right was always a mainstay recruitment pool. My impression is that both sides are now increasingly repelled by the military, for different reasons.
Is There An Illusion Of Moral Decline? by Scott Alexander
What Is the ‘Talking Stage’? It’s the Newest Form of Dating Torture by Jenny Singer
1. Compared to the general population, millionaires are high in openness, high in conscientiousness, high in extraversion, low in neuroticism, and low in agreeableness. They are also high in narcissism and high in internal (vs. external) locus of control. (source).
2. Probability that a male driver with no passengers wears a seatbelt: 48%
When accompanied by a female passenger: 59%
When accompanied by a male passenger: 34%
Male passengers use a seat belt less often if they are sitting next to a male driver. (source).
3. In both North America and Britain, younger academics are more willing to endorse cancelling controversial staff, even when controlling for political orientation. Age matters more than any other factor for political toleration. (source).
Just realized I'd already shared the "Word You Can Mute on Twitter" post from the archives in a recent weekly roundup. Here's another from the archives to make up for it: https://www.robkhenderson.com/p/status-over-money-money-over-status
