Next Thursday (July 13) at 8pm I’ll be at the Crosby Bar in NYC.

Address: 79 Crosby St, New York, NY 10012

A casual, non-ticketed event. Feel free to drop by and say hi.

I recently spoke with Nicholas Crown on The Really Rich Podcast. Fun conversation, recorded from my hotel room in Los Angeles a few weeks ago.

From the archives:

It is mystifying to see people complain about how toxic Twitter is. The platform gives you the ability to mute and block! I make the case that you should take responsibility and control of your own experience online.

Links and recommendations:

1. Compared to the general population, millionaires are high in openness, high in conscientiousness, high in extraversion, low in neuroticism, and low in agreeableness. They are also high in narcissism and high in internal (vs. external) locus of control. (source).

2. Probability that a male driver with no passengers wears a seatbelt: 48%

When accompanied by a female passenger: 59%

When accompanied by a male passenger: 34%

Male passengers use a seat belt less often if they are sitting next to a male driver. (source).

3. In both North America and Britain, younger academics are more willing to endorse cancelling controversial staff, even when controlling for political orientation. Age matters more than any other factor for political toleration. (source).