Nietzschean Morality, Criminal Impulses, Inequality
Podcast appearance + links and recommendations
Here is my conversion with Michael Shermer on his podcast, The Michael Shermer Show:
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
I’m moving to New York:
Currently apartment hunting for a 1-bedroom in Manhattan. If you know of any promising rental units, please respond to this email.
Substack Meetings:
For October, I’m offering a limited number of one-on-one video calls for my readers. I’ve added some additional slots, so you can select the date and time that works best for you:
Book a meeting with Rob Henderson
The Psychology of Social Status:
My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.
I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.
Enroll here for immediate access.
Here’s the trailer:
From the archives:
I reviewed an absurd book.
Links and recommendations:
One Underappreciated Way to Reduce Inequality: Work More by Tyler Cowen
Can Therapy Cure Criminal Impulses? by Carolyn D. Gorman and Robert VerBruggen
The University of Michigan Doubled Down on D.E.I. What Went Wrong? by Nicholas Confessore
Nietzsche's Ideas About Morality by Alexander Prescott-Couch
Do Men Even Like Women Anymore? by Magdalene J. Taylor
The End of Merit in Med Schools Will Be Deadly by Roger B. Cohen
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter/X, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
You can follow me on TikTok here