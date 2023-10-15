Share

Back in March of this year, I shared a collection of 31 of my favorite quotes from François de La Rochefoucauld along with some of my commentary.

My intro to that post:

La Rochefoucauld was a seventeenth century essayist, memoirist, and perhaps the greatest maxim writer of France. He had a distinguished military and political career. By all accounts, he was an honorable man. One reason for this is that he was aware of humanity’s talent for self-deception, and worked hard to overcome it in himself. In his 1878 book Human, All Too Human, Friedrich Nietzsche compared François de La Rochefoucauld to a “good marksman” who repeatedly hit “the bull’s-eye of human nature.”

Here are 31 more of my highlights from La Rochefoucauld’s Collected Maxims and Other Reflections, along with some brief commentary.

1. “Uncouthness is sometimes enough to save you from being deceived by a clever man.”

A lack of education, refinement, or sophistication can serve as a form of protection against intellectually manipulative people. Uncouth people often aren’t drawn in by intricate arguments or sophistry or complex schemes. They operate on a simpler, more instinctual level and are therefore more protected against overtures designed to flatter and deceive them. As an example, I went my whole life thinking racism meant disliking someone simply because of their ethnic background. Then I got to college and people tried to tell me racism means “power plus prejudice.” I either wasn’t smart enough or wasn’t dumb enough to accept the intellectual acrobatics required to believe that nonsense.

2. “The qualities we have never make us as absurd as those we pretend to have.”

3. “We would rather speak ill of ourselves than say nothing about ourselves at all.”

Performative confessions on social media come to mind.

4. “It is easier to be wise for other people than for yourself.”

In psychology, this is called “Solomon’s paradox.” The reason seems to be that we have more distance from other people’s problems than our own, which allows us to be more impartial. A recent meta-analysis found that over the world, people reason more wisely about other people’s social problems than they do about their own.

5. “No one deserves to be praised for kindness if he does not have the strength to be bad; every other form of kindness is most often merely laziness or lack of willpower.”

So often, people try to advertise their cowardice or weakness as kindness. I have met people who publicly say the current ideological fad is “just being kind” but privately confess to me that they fear losing their jobs.

6. “One of the reasons why so few people seem reasonable and attractive in conversation is that almost everyone thinks more about what he himself wants to say than about answering exactly what is said to him. The cleverest and most polite people are content merely to look attentive––while all the time we see in their eyes and minds a distraction from what is being said to them, and an impatience to get back to what they themselves want to say. Instead, they should reflect that striving so hard to please themselves is a poor way to please or convince other people, and that the ability to listen well and answer well is one of the greatest merits we can have in conversation.”

The ability to listen to someone, respond in a way that indicates you have listened, and not relate their comments to something about yourself, is a rare quality.

7. “Praise is a clever, hidden, subtle form of flattery, which gratifies the giver and the recipient in different ways. The latter accepts it as a reward for his merit; the former bestows it to draw attention to his fair-mindedness and perceptiveness.”

8. “Few people are wise enough to prefer useful criticism to treacherous praise.”

9. “A refusal of praise is a desire to be praised twice over.”

If someone delivers a compliment, the best thing you can do is say you appreciate it or quickly thank them and move on.

10. “Nature creates merit, and fortune puts it on display.”

11. “There are people whose sole merit consists of saying and doing stupid but useful things, and who would spoil everything if they changed their conduct.”

12. “The glory of great men should always be measured against the means they used to acquire it.”

13. “We are sometimes as different from ourselves as we are from other people.”

There is now a large body of evidence in psychology supporting this. Not all of it has convincingly replicated, but there is enough of it to suggest we are indeed different people at different times. When the same software developers were asked on two separate days to estimate the completion time for the same task, their answers, on average, differed by 71 percent. A study of nearly 700,000 primary care visits found that physicians are significantly more likely to prescribe opioids and antibiotics at the end of the work day. It seems that when doctors are tired and under time pressure, they are more inclined to choose a quick-fix solution.

In Noise, Daniel Kahneman and his co-authors are blunt in their conclusion: “We do not always produce identical judgments when faced with the same facts on two occasions … you are not the same person at all times.” That is, as your mood and external circumstances vary, some features of your cognitive machinery vary too.

When wine experts at a prominent wine competition tasted the same wines twice, they scored only 18 percent of the wines identically—usually, the very worst ones. This suggests that while experts tend to agree with themselves on which wines are bad, they often disagree with themselves on which ones are good.

Relatedly, there seems to be a similar pattern for books and academic articles. When a text is clearly bad, reviewers generally agree with one another, but when a text is good, there is often widespread disagreement about its merits.

14. “However brilliant a deed may be, it should never be taken for a great one unless it results from great plans.”

15. “The ability to make good use of average talents is an art that extorts respect, and often wins more repute than real merit does.”

16. “There are innumerable forms of conduct that seem absurd, though their hidden reasons are very wise and very well founded.”

Reminds me of a quote from Donald Kingsbury: “Tradition is a set of solutions for which we have forgotten the problems.”

17. “It is easier to seem worthy of positions you do not hold than of those you do.”

18. “There are different forms of curiosity. One is due to self-interest, which gives us a desire to learn what could be useful for us; another is due to pride, and comes from a desire to know what other people do not know.”

19. “Our minds are better employed bearing the misfortunes that do happen to us than anticipating those that could happen.”

20. “What makes us like new acquaintances is not so much our weariness of the old ones, or the pleasure of changing, as frustration that we are not admired enough by those who know us too well, and the hope of being admired more by those who are less well acquainted with us.”

21. “We must admit––and let us honour virtue for it––that men’s greatest misfortunes are those that befall them because of their crimes.”

It’s unfashionable to say in polite society nowadays, but so much misery—perhaps even most—is self-inflicted.

22. “We acknowledge our faults so that our sincerity may repair the damage they do us in other people’s eyes.”

23. “During the course of our lives, the vices await us like landlords at whose inns we must successively lodge; and I doubt whether experience would lead us to avoid them, if we were allowed to travel the same way a second time.”

La Rochefoucauld casts doubt on the notion that, armed with the wisdom of hindsight, we would necessarily make better choices if we were to undergo the same experiences once again. This is overstated in my view—generally, older people really are wiser than younger people. But I do think many individuals miscalculate how much their character improves with experience and maturity.

24. “When vices leave us, we flatter ourselves that we are the ones who are leaving them.”

25. “The desire to be seen as clever often prevents us from becoming so.”

26. “Someone who thinks he can find enough in himself to do without everyone else is greatly deceived; but someone who thinks that other people cannot do without him is still more deceived.”

27. “Love of glory, fear of shame, a plan to make our fortune, a desire to make our lives comfortable and attractive, and a wish to demean other people, are often the causes of the valour that men praise so highly.”

You might be repelled if you learned the hidden motives driving many of the people you so greatly admire.

28. “Hypocrisy is a form of homage that vice pays to virtue.”

Even in the act of being hypocritical, we indirectly acknowledge the importance and value of virtuous behavior. Hypocrisy involves espousing certain principles while acting in a manner contrary to those principles. Usually we view this as a moral failing.

But when you engage in hypocrisy, you typically present a façade of virtue. The choice to exhibit this façade, rather than openly embrace vice or depravity, signals an acknowledgement that virtue is the more praiseworthy and commendable path.

Thus, even though the hypocritical behavior is dishonest, it inadvertently affirms the value system it seeks to sidestep.

In HBO miniseries The Pacific, based on a true account of 3 Marines in the Pacific theater during WWII, there is a scene in which one Marine (nicknamed “Snafu”) stops his friend (Sledge) from digging the gold teeth out of a dead Japanese soldier’s mouth. Interestingly, though, Sledge actually learned this trick from Snafu, who is more blasé about the brutality of war. So when Snafu stops him, he is a hypocrite. But the implication is that Snafu doesn’t want his friend to become like himself—he sees Sledge as a better man and doesn’t want him to reduce himself to such a repugnant act.

In another example, a friend of mine who was sentenced to San Quentin State Prison when he was 21 later explained to me that many older prisoners (most of whom are tattooed) try to talk new inmates out of getting prison tattoos, and that prison tattooists often refuse to be the first one to tattoo a new inmate because they think a prison tattoo will ruin the young inmate’s future.

29. “We are easily consoled for our friends’ misfortunes when such things give us a chance to display our affection for them.”

30. “It is less dangerous to do evil to most men than to do them too much good.”

31. “Nothing flatters our pride more than the fact that great people confide in us, because we regard that as a result of our own merit, without considering that it most often arises only from vanity or inability to keep a secret.”