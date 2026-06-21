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Pete McCutchen's avatar
Pete McCutchen
5h

I know there is the timing issue, but it’s interesting how variable the standards are.

Kevin Spacey remains cancelled, but he faced two trials, one civil and one criminal. He was acquitted in the criminal trial and successfully defeated Anthony Rapp’s civil claim. He may have been gross or handsy with young men, but it seems clear that the most serious allegations against him were not substantiated.

Woody Allen was accused of sexual abuse of Dylan Farrow, but it was never substantiated and one of Mia Farrow’s adopted children claims that Mia Farrow was the abusive one, and she forced the other children to go along with the story. He also claims her allegations were impossible, given the layout of the house. Of that we cannot know, as she had the house torn down.

In Jackson’s case, we really can’t know if he was just a weirdo who liked to have sleepovers with young boys, or if he was a weirdo who liked to molest young boys at said sleepovers.

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Michael Kupperburg's avatar
Michael Kupperburg
3h

Richard Wagner was a terrible person, his music and operas are simply glorious. The evil men do tends to be interned with their bodies, whatever good they do or beauty they add to our lives, lives on, in a far more real way. Especially the longer one goes from the death of the person.

Just as the lotus arrives at the top of the pool, which is filled with muck, sometimes messy, mean people create beauty.

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