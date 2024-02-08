I'm doing a book launch event at The Village Underground in New York City with Jesse Singal

Details and RSVP here.

I’m also doing a book event at AEI in Washington D.C. on February 27 at 11am and at 8VC in San Francisco on March 7 at 6pm. More info and details to RSVP soon.

My review of Tár (2022). In hindsight, this film did seem to either mark or reflect a shift in the culture. I was more intrigued, though, by the film’s portrayal of social class than what it said (or didn’t say) about sexual predation and MeToo.

1. Male monkeys will “pay” (forego a fruit juice reward) to view the genitals of female monkeys or the faces of high-status males, but require payment to view the faces of low-status males. (source).

2. In a mock legal decision-making study, participants were more likely to say that defendants with untrustworthy (vs. trustworthy) facial appearances were guilty. When researchers told participants about facial stereotypes, this reduced participants’ explicit belief that personality is reflected in facial features, but had no effect on their subsequent verdicts; they were still more likely to say defendants with untrustworthy faces were guilty. (source).

An image used in the study.

Relatedly, in his book Influence, psychologist Robert Cialdini reports research indicating that attractive defendants are twice as likely to avoid jail as unattractive ones. In a study on damages awarded in negligence trials, defendants who were better-looking than their victims had to pay an average of $5,623; but when the victim was more attractive, the average compensation was $10,051.

3. Among diverse groups, high testosterone correlates with poor performance and low testosterone correlates with high performance. In homogeneous groups, the effect is reversed such that homogeneous groups with high average testosterone perform better. (source). The researchers suggest that in diverse groups, testosterone increases competition and conflict within a group, which hinders group performance. Conversely, in a homogenous group, testosterone increases competition between groups, leading group members to cooperate and do what’s best to obtain victory.

