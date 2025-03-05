Rob Henderson’s Office Hours are here.

I’ll be doing a regular informal, unscripted livestream here on Substack every Wednesday at 8ET/5PT.

If you can’t catch it live, no worries—it’ll be available every Thursday for paid subscribers. Substack Reads announced the show last week:

Rob Henderson, bestselling author, psychologist, and Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, explores the hidden forces shaping class, status, and human nature in this unscripted, thought-provoking live show. Rob challenges conventional wisdom, explores new luxury beliefs, and uncovers the psychology behind the views that define our culture—and our lives. In this debut episode, Rob will be break down the concepts of dominance, prestige, and power.

You can catch last week’s livestream here.

NYC Event:

To celebrate the paperback launch of Troubled, I’ll be in conversation with Dr. Drew at a live event in New York City. March 17 at 6pm.

Details and registration here.

My latest in City Journal:

Governments have been paying people to have children. Instead, they should pay people to get married.

Want Higher Birthrates? Promote Marriage

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Seventy years ago the psychologist Hans Eysenck found evidence that authoritarianism existed among left-wingers as well as right-wingers. He was ignored by both American and British intellectuals because, at the time, they greatly admired Joseph Stalin. (source: The Psychology of Politics by Hans Eysenck).

2. If you are looking for a happy and long-term romance, pick a partner with high levels of agreeableness and conscientiousness. These traits are associated with longer and happier marriages. Men and women high in conscientiousness tend to be more faithful. (source).

3. Machiavelli's reading routine:

Here’s mine.