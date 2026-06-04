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James M.'s avatar
James M.
16h

"A study of content from major American and British newspapers revealed that superlative adjectives like 'extreme,' 'far,' and 'radical' were used far more often to describe the Right than the Left, with this lopsided rhetoric taking off in the mid-2010s."

And yet, despite this AND the abundant evidence of media bias AND the leftward drift of the Democratic Party, the culture is (in many ways) moving right. People on the FAR left have difficulty acknowledging or accounting for this... probably because it shakes their sense of innate moral superiority and historical inevitability.

According to them, it's all due to "far right" misinformation online, and Elon Musk. Right.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/radical-progressivism-outside-the

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