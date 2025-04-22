You can now watch my recent conversation with Anthony Scarammuci on the Open Book Podcast with Anthony Scarammuci.
From the archives:
The Bumble Founder's Prophecy for the Future of Dating and Romance. Some of your desires, especially in romance, resist categorization.
Links and recommendations:
Applications are still open for the University of Austin. Apply here
Forced Treatment of the Seriously Mental Ill Isn’t Racist by Carolyn D. Gorman
Household Instability in Childhood and the Risk of Depression by Laurie DeRose
The vibes-BASED international order by Alex Kaschuta
Humanity's Real Problem: Accelerating Evolutionary Mismatch by Mike Brooks
Maddened by articles in the New York Times by Paul Bloom
Three interesting findings:
1. “Neurons that fire together, wire together.” If a child goes through puberty doing a lot of archery, or painting, or video games, or social media, it will cause lasting structural changes in the brain, especially if the activity is rewarding. (source: The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt).
2. Between 1995 to 2022, THC content in the average cannabis plant increased by 307 percent. Compared with nonusers, cannabis users faced an 11-fold increase in the risk of developing a psychotic disorder. (source).
3. A real exchange from 1973 (source):
Mao Zedong: "Do you want our Chinese women? We can give you 10 million. Let them go to your place. They will create disasters. That way you can lessen our burdens."
Kissinger: "It is such a novel proposition, we will have to study it."
Ask Me Anything:
Post your questions in the comments section below. I’ll usually conclude Rob Henderson’s Office Hours by taking questions from readers. Post your questions in the comments section below and I’ll answer them on my next livestream. You can also ask your question by just responding directly to this email. You can watch the latest installment of Office Hours here.
Thomas Sowell has written on A Conflict of Visions and The Vision of The Annointed, among others. Have you read any of his books, can you compare his Annointed Vision with your Luxury Beliefs?
I find his discussion more complete, so far, but your phrase much easier to repeat and explain, for describing pretty much the same thing.
Any plans to do a mutual interview with him? I hope so.
