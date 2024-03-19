I recently spoke with Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator, on his YouTube channel. Check out our conversation here:

Book event in London

I’ll be speaking at the Henry Jackson Society in London tomorrow, 20 March, at 5pm. Details and RSVP here. I’d love to see as many readers there as possible.

Book event in Oxford

You are invited to the Oxford Literary Festival where I’ll be speaking about Troubled. March 23 at 2pm. I’ll speak for 30-45 minutes followed by audience q&a. You can get your book signed by me if you want. RSVP and details.

Book event at Yale

You are invited to see me speak at the Buckley Institute at Yale University on April 11 at 4:30pm. It’s open to the public. Details and info here. It just occurred to me that this will be my first time back in New Haven since graduating in 2018.

From the archives:

Links and recommendations:

Two new reviews of my book:

Flipping the Switch by Julia Bueno (Times Literary Supplement) Excerpt: “Rob Henderson defied steep odds...but his thoughtful memoir is less concerned with that familiar narrative than with the idea that our values need to be recalibrated: family stability, in his eyes, matters far more for a child than academic achievement.”

Forget your handbag, the latest status symbol du jour is your luxury beliefs by Anna van Praagh (London Evening Standard) “I read Rob Henderson’s masterpiece, Troubled, a story of his life growing up poor in foster care in America, which has taken the US by storm...a 'triadic structure' of schooling, language and taste is necessary to be accepted among the upper class.”

A reminder to please leave your reviews for Troubled on Amazon and Goodreads

Three interesting findings:

1. On average, children raised by a single parent are 3 times more likely to be abused compared to children raised by married birth parents. Children raised by a single parent with a live-in partner are, on average, 10 times more likely to be abused compared with children raised by married birth parents. (source).

2. A slice of wholemeal bread raises blood sugar the same amount as three teaspoons of pure sugar. A baked potato is akin eating 9 teaspoons of sugar. (source).

3. Orgasm rates for women, based on relationship type (source):

Most recent hookup, no previous hookups with this partner: 11%

Most recent hookup, 1 or 2 previous hookups with this partner: 16%

Most recent hookup, 3+ previous hookups: 34%

Most recent sexual event in relationship lasting 6+ months: 67%

