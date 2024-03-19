Oxford Literary Festival, 4 Kinds of Luck, Orgasm Rates
Conversation with Garry Tan + book events, links, and recommendations
I recently spoke with Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator, on his YouTube channel. Check out our conversation here:
Book event in London
I’ll be speaking at the Henry Jackson Society in London tomorrow, 20 March, at 5pm. Details and RSVP here. I’d love to see as many readers there as possible.
Book event in Oxford
You are invited to the Oxford Literary Festival where I’ll be speaking about Troubled. March 23 at 2pm. I’ll speak for 30-45 minutes followed by audience q&a. You can get your book signed by me if you want. RSVP and details.
Book event at Yale
You are invited to see me speak at the Buckley Institute at Yale University on April 11 at 4:30pm. It’s open to the public. Details and info here. It just occurred to me that this will be my first time back in New Haven since graduating in 2018.
From the archives:
Do women have a strong preference for men who are willing to physically protect them?
Links and recommendations:
Luck and the Entrepreneur: The four kinds of luck by Marc Andreessen
Yes, IQ Really Matters by David Z. Hambrick and Christopher Chabris
It’s important, it matters, and it’s not everything
When Reactionary Feminism Ain't It by Stella Tsantekidou
Poor kids spend nearly 2 hours more on screens each day than rich kids by Rani Molla
Is The New York Times’ newsroom just a bunch of Ivy Leaguers? (Kinda, sorta.) by Joshua Benton
Chimpanzees and Bonobos Have Surprisingly Different Parenting Styles by Elizabeth Anne Brown (ungated here)
A fascinating article overall, with the exception of the bizarrely ideological final paragraph
Two new reviews of my book:
Flipping the Switch by Julia Bueno (Times Literary Supplement)
Excerpt: “Rob Henderson defied steep odds...but his thoughtful memoir is less concerned with that familiar narrative than with the idea that our values need to be recalibrated: family stability, in his eyes, matters far more for a child than academic achievement.”
Forget your handbag, the latest status symbol du jour is your luxury beliefs by Anna van Praagh (London Evening Standard)
“I read Rob Henderson’s masterpiece, Troubled, a story of his life growing up poor in foster care in America, which has taken the US by storm...a 'triadic structure' of schooling, language and taste is necessary to be accepted among the upper class.”
Three interesting findings:
1. On average, children raised by a single parent are 3 times more likely to be abused compared to children raised by married birth parents. Children raised by a single parent with a live-in partner are, on average, 10 times more likely to be abused compared with children raised by married birth parents. (source).
2. A slice of wholemeal bread raises blood sugar the same amount as three teaspoons of pure sugar. A baked potato is akin eating 9 teaspoons of sugar. (source).
3. Orgasm rates for women, based on relationship type (source):
Most recent hookup, no previous hookups with this partner: 11%
Most recent hookup, 1 or 2 previous hookups with this partner: 16%
Most recent hookup, 3+ previous hookups: 34%
Most recent sexual event in relationship lasting 6+ months: 67%
Reading list
I’ve spent several months compiling a list of the most interesting and impactful books I’ve ever read.
The list contains my mini-reviews summarizing each book and explaining its importance.
'He argues that graduates of elite universities generally occupy the top quintile of income, often wield outsized social influence and are disproportionally likely to hold luxury beliefs that undermine social mobility, not only because it ensures their superiority, but — and this part is crucial — they won’t be affected by the fall-out. '
The same can be said of all those 'good causes' they champion.
I call these people Saints-Elsewhere. after the TV show about the mental institution from some years back. They want to be perceived as saints so they virtue signal, but they want the results to fall elsewhere, that is, not on them. The NYC/Chicago liberals were just fine with the influx at the border as long as it remained the border states' problem. once it started to affect them, it became a different story.