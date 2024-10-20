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David Wyman's avatar
David Wyman
Oct 20, 2024

You frequently write on dating and mating, and this applies. A radio preacher in the 80's said "The goal is not to find the one spouse who will be perfect. It's to avoid the thousands who will make you miserable." I raised my children on this.

Not that they listened, but hey, I said my lines.

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Caroline Patton's avatar
Caroline Patton
Oct 20, 2024

I’ve done interior design work and the amount of time clients will agonize about paint colors is excruciating. Choose. If you hate it, we can paint over it. This is not a life and death decision. Realizing that has always helped me be very decisive. I figure I have the capacity and capability to deal with the outcome…whatever it is.

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