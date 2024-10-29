Phallic Narcissism, Walk-Ins Welcome, Golden State
Podcast appearance + links and recommendations
Here is my conversation with Bridget Phetasy on her podcast, Walk-Ins Welcome:
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
I have successfully found a beautiful apartment in New York City. Many thanks to everyone who shared tips, recommendations, and links for available units.
The Psychology of Social Status:
My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.
I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.
Here’s the trailer:
From the archives:
Beneath the Mask of Vulnerable Narcissism: Humiliated fury, angry rumination, hostility, shame, and mistrust
Links and recommendations:
The California political machine is no model for the nation. by Edward Ring
What is depression? by Rob Kurzban
Phallic Narcissism by W. Keith Campbell
Being Open-minded Can Hurt Your Reputation by Mohamed A. Hussein
The Cynic’s Guide to Wokeness by Robert VerBruggen
On Millennial Snot by Dudley Newright
Why people hate you (5 most common reasons) by Ed Latimore
Light of the Mind by Spencer Klavan
I’m not a particularly religious person, but have been enjoying this book about the relationship between science and religion
Three interesting findings:
1. The Cambodian Communist Party, with only 18,000 members and an army of 85,000, were able to exterminate 2 million people (25% of Cambodia's population). (source). Brings to mind Margaret Mead’s famous quote, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful citizens can change the world.”
2. The median female (but not male) primary-care physician would have been financially better off becoming a physician assistant. This is primarily because most female physicians do not work enough hours to rationalize (in a financial sense) medical school whereas most men do. (source).
3. In every U.S. presidential election from 1948 to 2012, white voters in the top 5 percent of income distribution were more Republican. Now, the opposite is true—the rich voted to the left of the middle class in 2020, while the poor voted to the right. (source).
