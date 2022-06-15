Give a gift subscription

About eleven months before Sadly, Porn was published, Edward Teach (who formerly blogged as “The Last Psychiatrist”) released a short book analyzing a dream in Homer’s The Odyssey.

But apparently, he wrote Sadly, Porn first.

On the copyright page of Watch What You Hear:

Watch What You Hear was initially supposed to be a footnote in Sadly, Porn.

This makes sense.

Many of the footnotes in Sadly, Porn are essay length or even longer. But it would have been a little unreasonable to have a 114-page footnote.

Shortly after its publication, I read Watch What You Hear. I didn’t glean much from it the first time.

But after reading and reviewing Sadly, Porn, I went through my notes and highlights of Watch What You Hear. It made more sense now that I have some understanding of Teach’s key ideas.

Watch What You Hear is an analysis of Penelope’s dream in The Odyssey.

A (very brief) summary of The Odyssey.

Odysseus, king of Ithaca, goes to fight in the Trojan War. The war lasts ten years. Odysseus then makes his way back home, which takes an additional ten years. During his lengthy absence, his wife, Penelope, is constantly pursued by suitors who hope to marry her.

Odysseus’s ten-year journey home is brutal and intense. But with the assistance of the goddess Athena, Odysseus finally arrives in Ithaca.

Athena disguises Odysseus as an elderly beggar so that he can see what things are like in his household after he’d been away for so long.

Eventually, Penelope (Odysseus’s wife) meets Odysseus (who Penelope believes is an elderly beggar).

Penelope recounts to the beggar a dream she had:

“But please, read this dream for me, won’t you? Listen closely. I keep twenty geese in the house, from the water trough they come and peck their wheat — I love to watch them all. But down from a mountain swooped this great hook-beaked eagle, yes, and he snapped their necks and killed them one and all.”

The eagle then shouts that he is in fact her husband, back at last, and has just killed her suitors.

Penelope says she doesn’t know what this dream means. Odysseus tries to give her the obvious interpretation, but she replies that she will choose a new husband. She says she will marry the first man who can shoot an arrow through the holes of twelve axes set in line.

Odysseus, disguised as the beggar, wins the contest.

Fun fact, this is what the TSG Entertainment Logo is based on:

Anyway, Teach says that modern movies get dream analysis wrong. Movies tend to depict the unconscious as trying to send a message to the dreamer, trying to reveal something important to them.

But actually, dreams are your unconscious trying to hide something from you, not reveal something to you. Dreams are your unconscious dressing up your thoughts into something more acceptable or less repulsive.

Freud distinguished between a dream’s manifest content and its latent content.

The manifest content is what you actually see in your dream.

The latent content is what the material in your dream actually represents.

The manifest content is your unconscious distorting the latent content.

Teach:

“No matter what they say, dreamers do not want to know the meaning of the dream-- otherwise it would not have been distorted.”

The eagle in the dream represents Odysseus. According to Teach, Odysseus’s imposition on Penelope’s dream made her feel deprived. And his prolonged absence in real life made her feel deprived.

So in turn, Penelope deprives Odysseus by setting up the contest for the suitors.

Odysseus (disguised as a beggar) tells Penelope that the dream “can only mean one thing” and restates the eagle’s interpretation: Penelope’s wish is that Odysseus will return and kill the suitors.

But again, according to Freudian dream analysis: the eagle’s interpretation cannot be correct because the dream gave it.

The eagle’s interpretation in the dream is the defense against the real meaning of the dream.

Why did Penelope ask the beggar what the dream means? Teach suggests that we view the people we turn to for advice as omnipotent but not omniscient, although they believe themselves to be the reverse.

So we unconsciously choose people who will definitely not know the real meaning of our decisions, actions, or dreams to interpret them for us. Because we know they’ll tell us something that will flatter or exonerate us.

We believe/hope they can be fooled into authorizing a different, more palatable meaning to our actions.

Penelope chose the beggar because, on some level, she knew he would say that of course her dream means she wants her husband to return and kill the suitors.

Teach compares this to a “murderer calling the police to investigate the crime scene she’s already sterilized with bleach” and that “the authorized interpretation does not care if the interpretation is correct or incorrect, only that it does not identify the objectionable material.”

Indeed, the eagle in the dream actually tells Penelope what the dream supposedly means: Odysseus is returning to kill the suitors.

But the interpretation by the eagle doesn’t take. Penelope is doubtful of the eagle’s authority.

Which is why she queries the beggar. Still, even after the beggar corroborates the eagle’s interpretation of her dream, Penelope remains doubtful. Teach says, “She is in danger of knowing her wish.”

From the book:

“Every repressed thought reflexively leaves a residue of its repression, this is the lingering odor of bleach in an uncannily empty room; this is the return of the repressed. The success of a psychic defense depends on whether the bleach worked; whether some other omnipotent entity notices the bleach; and, if he does, whether he can be fooled into declaring it means something else.”

Penelope tells the suitors she’ll marry one of them if they wait until she finishes weaving a burial shroud for her father-in-law.

Each night, though, she undoes the weaving she did in the day.

This ruse allows her to avoid taking action. That is, the weaving and unweaving isn’t a tactic that allows Penelope to delay choosing a suitor and wait for Odysseus to return.

Rather, it’s her way of maintaining the status quo of not having to make any choices. If she wanted to remain faithful to Odysseus, hoping he returns, she could simply refuse to marry any suitors. Instead, she engages in the weaving and unweaving ritual.

Teach interprets this ritual as “necessary but not sufficient” to prevent the undesired outcome (having to make a choice). The ritual might not succeed, but (in Penelope’s unconscious mind), if she stops the ritual, then the undesired event is guaranteed.

“Plot and obstruct, defer and delay. If you don’t have the power to pursue your desires, you can at least deprive the other of theirs.”

Penelope gets revenge on Odysseus by not making any choices, which (in her mind) keeps him and everyone else in a state of suspense. She also gets revenge by holding the arrow contest among the suitors. Odysseus wins, which means he has re-earned Penelope’s love by balancing her mental ledger.

Teach’s interpretation of Penelope’s unconscious thought process, as I understood it:

“How dare you [Odysseus] leave me for 20 years. How dare you interrupt my dream with the geese (my suitors). I feel deprived. Now you must be deprived. So I will keep everyone in a state of suspense with this burial shroud. And I will hold an arrow contest. Okay, you won the contest. We are even now.”

Watch What You Hear was a much better-written book that Sadly, Porn. One of the rare nonfiction books that gave me a physical sensation while reading it.

Still, I could only fully comprehend the book’s meaning after reading Sadly, Porn.

