You can now catch my appearance on Figuring Out with Raj Shamani.

When Raj’s team contacted me a while back inviting me to do the show, I looked him up and learned that with 20 million YouTube subscribers, Raj is the number 1 podcaster in India. It seems like every other week I learn of another young person with a massive online following who I’d somehow never knew of before.

Raj and I met recently to film at a studio in NYC. Very sharp interviewer. Raj asked questions I’d never been asked before. One of the longest podcasts I’ve ever done.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.