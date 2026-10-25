You can now catch my appearance on Figuring Out with Raj Shamani.
When Raj’s team contacted me a while back inviting me to do the show, I looked him up and learned that with 20 million YouTube subscribers, Raj is the number 1 podcaster in India. It seems like every other week I learn of another young person with a massive online following who I’d somehow never knew of before.
Raj and I met recently to film at a studio in NYC. Very sharp interviewer. Raj asked questions I’d never been asked before. One of the longest podcasts I’ve ever done.
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
The only true remaining luxury of the rich is the ability to have at least some privacy.